ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach Planning Commission approves change that would shorten public input window

By Jennifer Blake
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zxlry_0fE4RF2N00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission approved a change Tuesday that would shorten the amount of time the public has to submit input on projects from 10 business days to 10 calendar days for projects being discussed by the Community Appearance Board.

The planning commission is strongly recommending that the city council create a committee to further review the process for submitting things to the Community Appearance Board.

During the two public hearing sessions with the Planning Commission, commissioners, community members and a representative for the Community Appearance Board discussed concerns. The CAB representative believed this was a minimal change for the community, but some commissioners, and at least six property owners associations, felt differently.

Some had a concern over the wording. The two-word change wouldn’t make a big impact for small projects, like changing a sign or mailbox color, but it would impact the community for bigger projects that require construction and zoning.

Bill McClure, a recent mayoral candidate and community activist, attended both meetings and has been involved in the discussion since it started in January. He was disappointed with board’s approval.

“We’re not here to criticize the city, I guarantee you that,” McClure said. “What we are here as citizens to do is to try and help improve the environment we live in Myrtle Beach. It’s a great place to live.”

Michael Smith is the president of Siena Park Property Owners Association. He spoke on the behalf of six communities.

“The thought of reducing the number of days that the public is notified of significant developments that come in front of the Community Appearance Board, we just feel like that is inappropriate and we feel if anything we should have more time to receive notifications,” Smith said.

City council will have two meetings to discuss the matter at some point in the future. Those dates have not been announced.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Planning Commission approves UPMC plan for 363-bed hospital in Oakland

Pittsburgh’s Planning Commission signed off on UPMC’s plans for a new 363-bed hospital in Oakland on Tuesday, paving the way for finalized plans to go to the city’s zoning administrator for approval. UPMC said the new hospital, planned for the former Children’s Hospital site at the corner...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#The Planning Commission
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman charged with forgery, falsifying tax documents

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue has announced the arrest of a Summerville woman for allegedly forging and furnishing a tax document. SCDOR agents arrested Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau, 32, of Summerville, after she allegedly sent a forged certificate of pardon from the State Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

2 dead in Tuesday crash on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach

Editor’s Note: Police clarified Wednesday afternoon that the two people killed were on a motorcycle. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed in a crash Tuesday evening on the Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Chevon Washington, 27, of Ridgeville, and Michelle Murdaugh, 30, of Moncks Corner, were both killed […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WECT

St. James Plantation homeowner cries foul after neighborhood cites him for ‘Black Lives Matter’ flag

ST. JAMES, N.C. (WECT) - The residents of St. James Plantation in Brunswick County are expected to abide by the rules of the Property Owner’s Association (POA), which controls things like house colors, noise ordinances, and even what flags people are allowed to display in front of their home. That last item is exactly what has some residents pushing back against the neighborhood and what flags they deem appropriate, and the definition of a ‘political flag.’
SAINT JAMES, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

38K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy