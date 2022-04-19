Myrtle Beach Planning Commission approves change that would shorten public input window

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission approved a change Tuesday that would shorten the amount of time the public has to submit input on projects from 10 business days to 10 calendar days for projects being discussed by the Community Appearance Board.

The planning commission is strongly recommending that the city council create a committee to further review the process for submitting things to the Community Appearance Board.

During the two public hearing sessions with the Planning Commission, commissioners, community members and a representative for the Community Appearance Board discussed concerns. The CAB representative believed this was a minimal change for the community, but some commissioners, and at least six property owners associations, felt differently.

Some had a concern over the wording. The two-word change wouldn’t make a big impact for small projects, like changing a sign or mailbox color, but it would impact the community for bigger projects that require construction and zoning.

Bill McClure, a recent mayoral candidate and community activist, attended both meetings and has been involved in the discussion since it started in January. He was disappointed with board’s approval.

“We’re not here to criticize the city, I guarantee you that,” McClure said. “What we are here as citizens to do is to try and help improve the environment we live in Myrtle Beach. It’s a great place to live.”

Michael Smith is the president of Siena Park Property Owners Association. He spoke on the behalf of six communities.

“The thought of reducing the number of days that the public is notified of significant developments that come in front of the Community Appearance Board, we just feel like that is inappropriate and we feel if anything we should have more time to receive notifications,” Smith said.

City council will have two meetings to discuss the matter at some point in the future. Those dates have not been announced.

