Big rig crashes through guardrail on 118 Freeway in Simi Valley

By Madeline Spear
 3 days ago

Big rig remains stuck for hours after crashing through guardrail on 118 Freeway, rolling 200 feet 01:00

Crews worked Tuesday to remove a big rig that crashed through a guardrail before rolling down a hillside on the 118 Freeway near Simi Valley.

According to California Highway Patrol, the truck was traveling on the eastbound side of the 118 Freeway when it crashed through the guardrail west of Rocky Peak just after midnight.

The truck then rolled down the hillside approximately 200 feet. The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

As of Tuesday afternoon, CHP was working to remove the vehicle. They estimated it would be fully removed by 9 p.m.

The two right lanes of the freeway were closed while efforts to recover the semi continued.

Drivers were asked to use caution in the area and to expect delays.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash.

