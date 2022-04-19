As Mask Mandate Ends, Travelers Have Mixed Feelings About What To Do

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Masking was optional first the first full day in more than two years for travelers on Tuesday.

A federal judge threw out the CDC’s mask mandate, which was set to last until May 3. Just one day after the judge threw out the mandate, there was a mix of people who were and were not wearing masks while traveling.

“You’re so used to coming to the airport, being masked and everything, the mandates. Now, it’s more relaxed,” Adrian Hall from Charlotte said.

He was flying to Pittsburgh from Charlotte. He still plans on wearing a mask for the safety of his friends and family.

“I just want to be safe. It doesn’t really bother me that much. It’s a personal choice,” Hall said.

Other travelers were surprised to learn the mandate was gone.

“It surprised me. I had just flown to Texas, and it was mandatory still,” Dawn Gabriel from Slickville said.

Here in Pittsburgh, masks are no longer required at the airport or on Port Authority mass transit. Mask-wearing is optional.

There is hope for travelers that we are starting to get back to normal.

“I just want to proceed with caution,” Hall told KDKA.

“I work in a nursing home so it’s still mandatory there, but it does feel good to be back to normal and not have to have it on,” Gabriel said.

Airlines each have their own mask policy for travelers. To see a comprehensive list of what the rules are for several airlines that fly in and out of Pittsburgh click here .