Minnesotan among first women to run Boston Marathon returns 50 years later

BOSTON (CBS) — It will be a grand achievement for nine couples when they cross the finish line for the Boston Marathon on Monday. They will have completed the world’s six major marathons as a group and will receive a medal that highlights each one of the races.
The other major marathons they ran are New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, and London.
One couple shared with WBZ-TV that they love the excitement in the city.
“We absolutely love Boston. We arrived yesterday, but it is already one of my favorite cities, and I just love how enthusiastic everyone is about the marathon,” Beth Butler-Madden, who is from Wales.
On Monday, 450 of the runners will be competing their sixth major marathon.
A former NASCAR champion and a star of 'The Bachelor' were among the famous faces who ran the 126th Boston Marathon. Among the sea of runners participating in the 2022 Boston Marathon on Monday, you may spot a few familiar faces. A number of celebrities and notable figures are participating...
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet returned to the course on Monday, crossing the finish line with the help of a veteran runner.
Haslet teamed up to run side-by-side with Marblehead native Shalane Flanagan, who came out of retirement last year to run six marathons around the world in seven weeks.
Shalane Flanagan and Adrianne Haslet cross the Boston Marathon finish line. (WBZ-TV)
Haslet lost her left leg in the 2013 bombings, and in 2019 she was hit by a car while training for the marathon. She’s been working to get back to the 26.2-mile race ever since.
She began training with Flanagan in January.
“It was the best day of my life and I’m so proud of us,” Haslet said Monday after crossing the finish line.
BOSTON — (AP) — Evans Chebet of Kenya won the Boston Marathon on Monday as the race returned to its traditional Patriots' Day spot in the schedule for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The men's lead pack of about 20 winnowed to two...
It’s International Women’s Month and Luke Padilla of Haverhill is focusing his Boston Marathon fundraising on an organization devoted to “using running to empower and motivate young girls by building their confidence through accomplishment.”. Padilla decided last fall to run the Marathon upon learning he would become...
BOSTON (CBS) – Olympic medalist Molly Seidel had to drop out of the Boston Marathon Monday due to injury.
Seidel, who was making her Boston Marathon debut, pulled out around Mile 16.
In a post on Instagram, Seidel said she was “completely gutted.”
“Today was a really tough one but I’m all good,” Seidel said. “Hip is banged up but the decision to pull at mile 16 was to prevent anything from getting worse and not create a longer-term problem.”
Seidel won a bronze medal in the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics.
BOSTON (AP) — Reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir capped the celebration of a half-century of women in the Boston Marathon with a finish to top them all. The 28-year-old Kenyan won a see-saw sprint down the stretch on Monday, when the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual marathon returned to its traditional spring start for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
At age 75, Val Rogosheske did it again. She finished the 2022 Boston Marathon, 50 years after she first made history as one of the first women to officially run the race. “It was good in so many ways and so different from other marathons I’ve done,” Rogosheske told Boston.com. “I was totally spoiled by Adidas and by the Boston Athletic Association — we had the special bus to the start and being able to stay in the Boston house where they had coffee and they had a toilet and things like that.”
FRAMINGHAM – MassBay Community College nursing alum Hannah Careway of Framingham, and MassBay IT business analyst and alum Dustin Gerstenfield of Nashua, NH, will run the 126th Boston Marathon on Monday, April 18, 2022, to raise money for MassBay’s food insecurity initiatives. MassBay and the Rotary Club of...
For the second time in six months, spectators lined the streets from Hopkinton to Boston, ready to cheer on athletes as they race in the 126th Boston Marathon. And, of course, with the crowds of supporters comes a plethora of creative signs. In case you missed them, here are dozen...
NEW BEDFORD — "I've run out of space on the walls," said 77-year-old William "Bill" Harrison, eyeing the handful of plaques and a couple of framed photos propped up neatly on the couch inside the trophy room at his New Bedford home. Harrison has run in more marathons, 5Ks...
Here are fastest finish times, 5K times, and more statistics about the 126th Boston Marathon. With the 126th Boston Marathon in the history books, here’s a by-the-numbers look at the famous race. This year’s marathon had 28,604 participants from 120 countries and all 50 states, according to a statement...
Utica’s Hermin Garic competed in the Boston Marathon earlier this week and finished in eighth place overall in the wheelchair division. Garic finished with an official time of one hour, 35 minutes and 38 seconds.
This was the fourth time Garic has participated in the Boston Marathon, but the first time he was invited as an elite athlete.
20-year-old Henry Richard ran in the 2022 Boston Marathon, and was very emotional after completing the race on Monday in honor of younger brother, who was the youngest victim of the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013.
BOSTON – Last week Your News Leader shared with you the story of a Minot woman and her husband who managed to get out of North Dakota and catch a plane, in time to get to Boston for Monday’s big marathon, despite the historic blizzard. Kellie Meyer and...
BOSTON — (AP) — Fans dressed as unicorns. Bands playing music. Kids jumping on trampolines. And the loudest Wellesley scream tunnel anyone can remember. The Boston Marathon was back to a full field and back in the spring for the first time since 2019, and fans along the course threw a coming-out party for a region recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOSTON — For the first time since 2019, the Boston Marathon is being run during its traditional Patriots Day, on the third Monday of April. Boston25News reported that about 30,000 athletes started the 26.2-mile race, starting in Hopkinton and hoping to cross the finish line on Boylston Street in Copley Square, in the heart of Boston.
BOSTON — An event like the Boston Marathon requires the efforts of thousands of volunteers, and many of them are from New Hampshire. The 126th Boston Marathon included nearly 10,000 volunteers. Barbara Baum, of Amherst, has been working near the finish line for six years. This time, she was one of several people handing out blankets to very grateful runners.
So much had happened since Sarah Mulcahy ran the Boston Marathon in 2019, the last time it was held on its traditional Patriots’ Day morning. COVID-19 forced cancellation of the 2020 race Then it led to postponement of the 2021 event from April to October, and it just wasn’t the same.
The Boston Marathon witnessed an emotionally charged moment as Henry Richard completed the race honoring his brother, who was killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bomb blasts. Henry Richard was just 10 years old when he lost his brother, Martin Richard, and his younger sister, Jane, lost a leg in the bomb blasts. Two terrorists had detonated bombs by the finish line of the Boston Marathon and the tragedy shocked the nation at the time. Martin Richard was one of the three people killed in the attack. “I’m just so glad I could finally be here,” said Henry Richard, reported New York Post. “So much emotion. I know Martin would have been doing it with me… I did it for both of us.”
