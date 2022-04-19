97th racing season starts at FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing

According to Timeform's projections, these are the best bets to make on TVG or FanDuel Racing today. #1 With Thatbeingsaid – Turf Paradise, R1 (4:25 PM ET) WITH THATBEINGSAID is less up against it on this occasion and looks the one to side with. Dropping back into allowance company, this filly should take plenty of stopping over a course and distance she knows well. Ava K’s Girl returns to the dirt for a new trainer having previously done most of her racing around the bigger New York tracks. Bet Now at TVG | Bet Now at FanDuel.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO