ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

97th racing season starts at FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing

FOX2now.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are some traditions that have a...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Horse Racing Best Bets for Tuesday 4/19/22

According to Timeform's projections, these are the best bets to make on TVG or FanDuel Racing today. #1 With Thatbeingsaid – Turf Paradise, R1 (4:25 PM ET) WITH THATBEINGSAID is less up against it on this occasion and looks the one to side with. Dropping back into allowance company, this filly should take plenty of stopping over a course and distance she knows well. Ava K’s Girl returns to the dirt for a new trainer having previously done most of her racing around the bigger New York tracks. Bet Now at TVG | Bet Now at FanDuel.
SPORTS
The Independent

Fox Sports makes Easter Sunday a NASCAR ratings success

Dirt will be back on NASCAR's schedule next year and likely on Easter Sunday again if Fox Sports has its way. NASCAR delivered the most-watched race at Bristol Motor Speedway since 2016 on Sunday night when an average 4,007,000 viewers tuned in as the Cup Series raced on dirt for the second consecutive season. It marked the first time since NASCAR's inaugural 1949 season the Cup Series was deliberately scheduled to race on Easter; 10 times before were because of weather-related rescheduling, most recently in 1989. It was Fox that had asked NASCAR to use its traditional off...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fanduel#Fanduel Sportsbook
numberfire.com

NASCAR Betting Guide: GEICO 500

Typically, I'm not someone looking to bet longshots. Longshots are usually longshots for a reason; they're unlikely to get the job done. If you live in that realm, you're going through long stretches of losing betslips. This approach is also informed by my win sims, which almost never show value...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy