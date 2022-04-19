ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Aaron Burr suspected in gun-pointing incident in Minneapolis: charges

By FOX 9 Staff
fox9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - A man named Aaron Burr -- not that Aaron Burr -- is facing charges in Dakota County stemming from the investigation into a gun-pointing incident in Minneapolis last winter. Burr...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 1

Bring Me The News

Police arrest suspect ringleader of northern Minnesota meth operation

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested the person it believes is the ringleader of a large drug operation. According to a Wednesday release from the department, the ongoing investigation into methamphetamine trafficking has included traffic stops and search warrants, and since the start of the year has yielded four arrests for 1st-degree, one arrest for 2nd-degree, one for 3rd-degree, and eight for 5th-degree drug offenses in multiple counties.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Boy Fatally Shot Inside Downtown Mpls. Apt. Identified As Amare Mayberry-Campbell

Video is from the April 16 report MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 10-year-old boy who was fatally shot inside a downtown Minneapolis apartment last week. According to Minneapolis police, officers from the 1st Precinct responded to the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue at around 11:35 p.m. Friday on the report of a shooting inside a downtown apartment. Officers soon located the boy who was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police say officers immediately provided medical care, including CPR, before the victim was taken to the hospital. He later died at the hospital. On Monday, the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Dies Days After Being Shot In The Head In Minneapolis

Originally published April 17. Updated with news of the victim’s death. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a 45-year-old man has died days after being shot in the head on a Minneapolis street. Officers were called to the 2900 block of 14th Avenue South, just off East Lake Street in the Phillips community, just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, and they arrived to find the victim laying in the street. Police say he died on Wednesday from his injuries. (credit: CBS) Investigators say “at least one shot was fired from a passenger vehicle” before the shooter fled. No one is in custody. This is the city’s 21st homicide case of 2022. On Friday, the victim was identified as 45-year-old Vincent Lewis. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man Threatened Bloomington Hotel Employee With ‘Wizard Wand’

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man faces assault and trespassing charges after threatening a hotel employee with a “wizard wand,” court documents show. Skylar Eros Dupree Thomas, 29, of Woodbury is charged with fifth-degree assault and trespassing, both misdemeanors, according to a criminal complaint. Skylar Thomas (credit: Hennepin County) Just after midnight Friday, Bloomington police responded to a Hyatt Place hotel on a report of a person with a weapon. The suspect, identified as Thomas, told police he had a “wand.” “From previous calls, [the officer] knew that the defendant was referencing a stick that had been fashioned into what looked like a...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 19, Dies In Hospital Weeks After Being Assaulted, Robbed In Downtown Minneapolis

Originally published April 8, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man succumbed to his injuries last week after being assaulted and robbed early last month in downtown Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 19-year-old Jaegger David, of Maplewood, died on March 29 at Hennepin Healthcare. The exact manner of David’s death remains under investigation. According to Minneapolis police, David was assaulted and robbed on March 6. Officers found him lying unconscious in an apartment hallway on the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue. Another 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the robbery.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Victim in fatal Burnsville crash identified as Lakeville North sophomore Sydney Kohner

The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner. "With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.
BURNSVILLE, MN
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead In Maple Grove After Driver Shoots Other Driver

Originally published April 17. Updated with victim’s identify. MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A dispute between two drivers led to a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon in Maple Grove. Police say a 911 caller reported a shooting between two vehicles near County Road 30 and Garland Lane just before 3 p.m., with both vehicles leaving the area right after. (credit: CBS) While officers were headed to the scene, they received a report that a man was found injured in a vehicle near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway. The victim — later identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office as 61-year-old William Floyd Haire of Buffalo — eventually died at an area hospital of complications from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police say “there is no known ongoing threat to the community in this area.” Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 763-494-6246.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

