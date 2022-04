STONINGTON — A long discussion earlier this month in which several members of the Board of Finance expressed frustration with the challenges of having to weigh needs and costs ended with a proposed 2022-23 budget that included a modest 0.19 mill increase. Now residents will get the chance to weigh in on whether more should be included — or removed — before the annual budget is sent to referendum.

STONINGTON, CT ・ 27 DAYS AGO