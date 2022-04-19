Fire Danger Emergency Declared for Brookings County

Thousands of Colorado residents were issued evacuation orders over the weekend as wildfires again swept the Boulder area, just months after blazes destroyed almost entire neighbourhoods less than 20 miles from Denver.Nearly 20,000 people were told to leave their homes on Saturday, but most of the orders were lifted later that night. As of Sunday morning, the fire was 21 percent contained and only 1,629 people remained under an evacuation order.The fire was affecting 189 acres on Sunday morning, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.No injuries or structural damages were reported as more than 100 firefighters continued...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 25 DAYS AGO