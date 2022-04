On the surface, government funding to build high-speed internet infrastructure is a bipartisan success story. In the coming years, Minnesota is theoretically in line for at least $578 million in federal cash approved under Republican and Democratic presidents to subsidize broadband projects. And both Democrats and Republicans at the Minnesota Legislature agree the state should approve substantially more cash to help developers reach more than 240,000 households who lack access to a connection that meets state standards.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO