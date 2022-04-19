ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

KDKA Investigates: Beaver County Landlord Says He’s Still Waiting For Rental Assistance

By Meghan Schiller
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PnTKV_0fE4OfOq00

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) – Some landlords in Beaver County want to know where their money is.

Landlords like Eric Fischer helped their tenants apply for Beaver County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program but tell KDKA Investigator Meghan Schiller they’re still waiting for checks to arrive in the mail.

“It’s a program basically to help the renter and I’m all for it, but then you literally get stuck holding the bag, so to speak,” said Fischer.

KDKA reached out to the program’s coordinator, Marlene Landrum, for answers on Tuesday.

The bad news, she said, is there’s a backlog of applications. The good news is that people in the system are going to get their money and there’s enough to go around, according to Landrum.

Fischer reached out to KDKA Tuesday fearful that he’d never see any more money from the assistance program.

“I have to wait. There doesn’t seem to be any other recourse,” he said.

But he’s been waiting since October. He and his tenant applied for the emergency rental assistance program multiple times, but only received one payment. He reached out to KDKA Investigates for help after failing to get an answer over the phone.

“You’re always checking your mailbox thinking, ‘is today going to be the day?’ And it’s not and you pick up the phone and try to be as polite as you can be,” said Fischer.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller made contact with Landrum, the director of the Community Development Program of Beaver County.

She wants landlords to rest assured, saying the office got inundated with applications and they’re working through a substantial backlog. Landrum tells KDKA she just hired another person for the team to clear the backlog. She also tells KDKA there’s a little more than a million dollars of funding left. It’s enough, she says, to pay out people in the backlog like Fischer.

“It accumulates. We’re literally thousands of dollars behind,” he said.

Landrum tells KDKA that people should start receiving checks within the next month.

The program has already paid out more than $8 million to more than 4,000 people in need so far. In addition, the program has helped more than 700 people pay utility bills in Beaver County.

Comments / 10

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

School Van With Students On Board Overturns In Fayette County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A school van overturned Tuesday afternoon in Fayette County. Three students from Springfield Clifford N. Pritts Elementary School were on board when the van crashed on Mill Run Road in Stewart Township around 3:45. (Photo: KDKA) First responders took one student to the hospital as a precaution. They also checked the driver out at the scene. The other students were either released to their parents or driven to their guardians, said Connellsville Area School District Superintendent Joseph Bradley. The principal was also on scene to help the kids reunite with their parents. The scene cleared about an hour later. The van was towed from the scene with damage to its front end.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County officials looking for wanted individuals

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Four people from the Somerset County area are wanted and officials are asking the public’s help in trying to find them. As of April 14, the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services and the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following individuals: Corey Weyand, 38, Friedens Area- wanted […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaver County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Beaver, PA
County
Beaver County, PA
WTAJ

Troopers search for answers after ATV found in the woods

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State troopers are searching for answers after someone called about an abandoned ATV they found on state game lands in Bedford. State police were called on March 19 for the ATV being found along Reservoir Road in Bedford Township, Bedford County. It’s unknown at this time if the Suzuki ATV […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Mayor Ed Gainey Says ‘No More And Never Again’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A mass shooting in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood has community leaders speaking up about violence. Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey sent a statement out about gun violence in the North Side. You can read his full comments below: “First and foremost, our hearts and our prayers go out to the victims’ families, their loved ones, and our entire city today. Thank you to our first responders, our public safety officials, and to all the hospital and EMS workers providing care to the victims. We are using all available resources to find those responsible for this incident. Thank you...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdka#Beaver County Landlord#Kdka Investigates
CBS Pittsburgh

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Westmoreland County

UPPER BURRELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County Friday. The call for the crash at the intersection of Seventh Street and Upper Drennen roads in Upper Burrell Township came in around 4 p.m., dispatchers said. One man was killed. It's unclear if anyone else was involved or injured. The victim hasn't been identified. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man dies in ATV crash

A Pennsylvania man died at the age of 21 in an ATV crash in Indiana County. Pennsylvania State police say that the man was driving the ATV on Ramer road and lost control on a gravel road and was thrown from the vehicle when it overturned. Police say the man was wearing a helmet. The […]
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police Calling On Witnesses To Come Forward With Information Regarding Party Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police say two teenagers have died and eight other people were shot early on Sunday morning in this Easter tragedy. Up and down the street, people say they’re numb and still trying to figure out what could have happened to make someone do this. RELATED STORIES: Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: 2 Juveniles Dead, 13 Victims Injured Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Airbnb Issues ‘Lifetime Ban’ Against Person Who Booked Property Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Police Believe Multiple Shooters Responsible For Deaths In East Allegheny Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Mayor Ed Gainey Says ‘No More And Never Again’ ‘There Were Bullets Everywhere’: East Allegheny Neighbors Describe Mass Shooting...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

‘It’s Heartbreaking:’ Residents Recall Chaotic Scene During Overnight Pittsburgh Mass Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Evidence of the chaotic overnight shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side is very present as several bullet holes can be seen in a truck, a glass door, and destruction is clear throughout the East Allegheny neighborhood. “It’s heartbreaking,” said Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert. “Here we are, on Easter, how can you even have a holiday?” RELATED STORIES: Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: 2 Juveniles Dead, 13 Victims Injured Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Airbnb Issues ‘Lifetime Ban’ Against Person Who Booked Property Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Police Believe Multiple Shooters Responsible For Deaths In East Allegheny Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Mayor Ed Gainey Says ‘No More And Never...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Identifying And Finding The Shooters Could Be Tough

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are on the hunt for those responsible for the worst mass shooting in Pittsburgh since the Tree of Life tragedy. Investigators are poring over videos and reaching out to witnesses, trying to identify the shooters. Finding those responsible for this tragedy is job one for Pittsburgh police and a number of other agencies, but sources say identifying those shooters could be tough. On Sunday, the hail of bullets claimed the lives of two teenagers, wounded eight others and left scores of teenagers traumatized. “This is our priority, and we’re not going to sleep until we get who did this,”...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Victim identified in fatal McKeesport shooting

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating a fatal shooting in McKeesport. Police, fire and EMS crews were called to the 100 block of Fifth Avenue at 1:35 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders found an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy