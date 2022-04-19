ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno city leaders aim to have more trees planted throughout city

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 1 day ago

Fresno City leaders want to increase the city's green spaces.

Council Vice President Tyler Maxwell is looking to create more vibrant neighborhoods across the city by planting new trees on public property in the most needed areas.

According to Maxwell, Fresno has a tree equity problem.

"Many older neighborhoods, especially those in central and south Fresno, experience high rates of blight, oftentimes directly due to the lack of trees planted and invested into those neighborhoods," Maxwell said.

The policy calls for Fresno to add 1,000 new trees every year until 2035, while establishing an incentive program for residents and business owners who wish to plant trees on their property.

If passed, the city will set aside $400,000 from the budget as seed money for the project and assisting with ongoing maintenance.

They will also fund $50,000 in grants every year to hire young adults to help plant the trees.

"We're going to make sure we dedicate a portion of those dollars over the next two years so we can have people out there planting trees, replacing trees, etc," said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Additional trees would not only provide more shade but help to reduce pollution in a city that already deals with some of the worst air quality in the nation.

But some of the benefits are harder to quantify.

"Studies show direct correlation between neighborhoods with more trees and neighborhoods with less crime. And very importantly, studies show neighborhoods and communities rich with tree canopies are also shown to have a higher life expectancy," Maxwell said.

Trees planted will be selected to minimize surface roots, tree droppings and excessive watering.

The City Council is expected to vote on this resolution Thursday.

GV Wire

Will Fresno City Council Agree to an Audit on Spending?

A Fresno City Council audit subcommittee is amenable to taking an internal look at the city’s finances. But, members say they do not want it to turn into a witch hunt. “Audits are not meant to be used as political weapons,” Councilman Miguel Arias said during Wednesday’s special public meeting of the finance and audit committee.
FRESNO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Aims To Become The ‘City Of Festivals’

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Efforts are underway to bring a lot more excitement to the capital city. Sacramento is now working to become known as a city of festivals. From the four-day long Aftershock to weekly Concerts in the Park, each year, thousands of people flock to Sacramento festivals. Now, city leaders are providing new funding to make Sacramento even more fun. “I think a lot of people are ready to go out and do some fun things,” said Mike Testa, CEO of Visit Sacramento. The city council has approved spending $700,000 to make Sacramento a “city of festivals.” “I think that’s great,” said Gary Simon. Simon...
SACRAMENTO, CA
