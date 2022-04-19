Ashley Kalus will start airing first TV ad in race for RI governor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders will soon be seeing the first TV ads of the 2022 gubernatorial campaign.

12 News confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Republican Ashley Kalus — a newcomer to Rhode Island who entered the race for governor last month — will go on the air this week with a 60-second spot introducing herself to voters.

Kalus is spending $109,000 to air the ad on broadcast and cable TV, as well as radio stations and regional sports networks, according to Medium Buying, a firm that books and tracks ad spending which is working for Kalus. The commercial will start airing Wednesday and stay up through next Tuesday.

Kalus said earlier this month she had loaned her campaign $500,000 , as she seeks to build her name recognition in a state where she only recently registered to vote.

“I will raise and write whatever amount is necessary to make this a competitive race,” she said.

Kalus is one of two candidates who have filed for the GOP nomination, along with Rey Herrera.

Incumbent Gov. Dan McKee is facing four challengers in the Democratic primary: Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, former Secretary of State Matt Brown, and community activist Luis Daniel Muñoz.

None of the Democratic candidates have begun airing TV ads yet.

