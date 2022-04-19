ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MPD releases photos, video of 3 suspects after Beale St shooting

By Stuart Rucker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for three suspects after two people were shot on Beale Street on April 10.

MPD released this video and the below photos of the suspects after shots were fired on Beale.

Police said they discovered two people suffering from gunshot wounds on the scene. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and the second person was pronounced dead on the scene by Memphis Fire Department.

No arrests have been made in this case and it is an active investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

