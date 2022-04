Thomas and colleagues describe how multiple mRNA vaccine boosters, with or without natural SARS-CoV-2 infection, shape T cell immunity. If I were to make a movie about the COVID-19 pandemic, I would call it The Triumph of the Vaccines, and antibodies would sweep all of the top acting awards at the Oscars. In the first sequel - The Omicron Phase - new heroes are born, and the strong supporting roles of T cells in the COVID Vaccine Universe begin to get more interesting. In this issue of Nature Immunology, Minervina et al. do a deep character study of a group of very picky assassins known as The Killers1, but in a cliff-hanger ending, it looks as if The Killers may turn out to be heroes too, though we may not know for sure until the script for part 3 is developed.

