Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made headlines recently with his extremely negative take on how the college football landscape has been altered by the implementation of NIL. “I think there’s going to be a complete blowup … especially in football, and there needs to be,” Swinney told ESPN. “I think eventually there will be some type of break and another division. Right now, you got everybody in one group, and it’s not feasible. Alabama has different problems than Middle Tennessee, but we’re trying to make them all the same and it’s just not.”

CLEMSON, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO