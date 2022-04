A local mom and son team are redefining the possibilities for people with Autism with their professional at-home bakery, Gil's Sweet Abilities. "We're baking cinnamon rolls," Gilbert Valenzuela said from his home in Whittier. The cinnamon rolls are one of Gilbert's favorite items to make at the family's at-home bakery he runs along with his mother Jeanette Valenzuela. "Life with Gilbert, it's kind of like being on a roller coaster with your eyes closed. You know, autism is not a breeze," Jeanette said. The 20-year-old Gilbert was diagnosed with autism 16 years ago, and he led a very busy life until June of 2020. "He...

WHITTIER, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO