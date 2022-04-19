ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Really rooting for you’: Northeast Ohio teen continues to impress on ‘American Idol’

By Laura Morrison
 1 day ago

(WJW) — At just 16 years old, Northeast Ohio-native Emyrson Flora continues to take “American Idol” by storm, landing in the Top 14 Monday.

Thanks to a nationwide vote, the singer was able to make it to the next round in the competition. She sang her version of Adele’s “Love in the Dark,” following host Ryan Seacrest’s announcement that she was among the Top 10 highest vote getters for the week.

“YOU GUYS. I feel more grateful than any of you even know. Wow. Thank you for the ongoing love and support. my heart is so full,” the Walsh Jesuit High School student said on Instagram after the show.

And it wasn’t just voters who were impressed by Flora.

“You may be our youngest, but I think you’re one of our most talented,” judge Katy Perry said Sunday following Flora’s take on Demi Lovato’s “Tell Me You Love Me.” “I am really rooting for you.”

The singer’s “American Idol” journey was first aired back in December during auditions. She currently has more than 13,000 followers on TikTok.

Watch Flora’s recent performances on YouTube .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

