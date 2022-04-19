A camera battery with a built-in USB-C charger wins today’s ‘I didn’t know I needed this’ prize

A portable power station is a great thing to have around, whether it’s for your home’s disaster preparedness kit or for powering up your electronics on vacations and camping trips. Good power stations aren’t cheap pieces of equipment, though, and while we feel that they’re definitely worth the investment, it’s important to get a capable one. It’s also easy to underestimate how much wattage you’ll actually need, and if you have found that other power stations aren’t delivering enough energy to keep up with your lifestyle, then you need to check out the new Zendure SuperBase Pro 2000. Now’s a great time to buy it, too, as Digital Trends readers can score a juicy $400 discount right now. Read on to learn more about the new Zendure SuperBase Pro 2000 power station and how you can save.

