ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Cannabis Exposition returns to Wisconsin Center in June

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ySS82_0fE4LeYK00

The second annual Wisconsin Cannabis Exposition will return to the Wisconsin Center on Saturday, June 4.

There will be over 140 exhibitors, six panel discussions covering health and medical benefits, how to make money in the current Cannabis environment, and how to set up a marijuana business for whenever it becomes legal in Wisconsin.

Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin. There is a public hearing Wednesday in Madison for a proposal to legalize medical marijuana.

Officials say there were over 3,100 attendees in 2020's expo. They expect a larger crowd this year.

Guests will have a chance to sample and purchase products, attend presentations from leading experts in the industry, and network with other cannabis enthusiasts.

You must be at least 18 to attend the expo and at least 21 to accept samples of smokeable products.

Vaping, dabbing and smoking is not allowed in or on site of the event.

Tickets for this event are available now. 4/20 Day tickets will be on sale for $15 for one-day-only on Wednesday. General Admission tickets are $20 and will be sold through June 3. Tickets will be available at the door for $30, while supplies last. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 8

Hollow Misery
1d ago

let's go Wisconsin republipig legislators ‼️ legalize recreational / medical marijuana in ALL forms ‼️ represent your constituents not just get wealthy off of them ‼️

Reply
4
Nurse from WI
1d ago

Evers has tried to pass legalizing weed and Republicans voted against it. Not even medical marijuana.

Reply(3)
4
Related
Urban Milwaukee

China Lights Wisconsin Returning in September 2022

MILWAUKEE, WI – The China Lights Wisconsin Festival presented by TriCity National Bank, is returning to Boerner Botanical Gardens this fall after two years’ pandemic cancellation. From September 16th to October 30th, 2022, Boerner Botanical Gardens will once again be transformed into a spectacular destination, illuminated with more...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

New popcorn recall: Check your pantry for this popular snack

Popcorn recalls might sound unusual, but they do happen, usually when the snack contains undeclared allergens that can trigger a potentially life-threatening condition. That’s the case with the Snak King popcorn recall from earlier this week. Some of the O Organics popcorn lots contain milk, which doesn’t appear on the packaging. People who suffer from milk allergies or are sensitive to milk should not consume the product, as it can potentially lead to significant adverse effects.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Marijuana#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis Industry#The Wisconsin Center#General Admission
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Terrifying Illinois Mansion Is So Haunted it Sat Vacant for Nearly 50 Years

It may not be October, but any month of the year is a great time for ghost stories, don't ya think?. I recently went on the hunt for some of the most haunted homes in Illinois when I came across the story about the infamous Schweppe Mansion located just outside of Chicago in Lake Forest, Illinois. Now I have to admit I'm stuck in the weird place of wanting this beautiful home and being terrified of it.
LAKE FOREST, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois might start scanning license plates on highways

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents could soon see cameras installed along the state’s highways. That technology can scan license plates, and police said that it could help them solve crimes. The House passes a measure to install highway cameras that scan and read residents’ license plates. Governor JB Pritzker has called for expanding surveillance […]
ILLINOIS STATE
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy