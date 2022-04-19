ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Drunk Guy Arrested After Falling Through Ceiling Of Women’s Restroom In Downtown Nashville Bar

By Aaron Ryan
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 1 day ago
Shutterstock

Sometimes when you visit Nashville, it’s easy to have a little too much to drink and find yourself somewhere you probably shouldn’t be, like a dark alley, or the back seat of a car with a bunch of strangers, or Florida Georgia Line’s bar.

But one tourist recently found himself somewhere he definitely shouldn’t have been. And the way he got there raises a lot more questions than it answers.

According to an affidavit from Metro Nashville Police, 24-year old Jesse Kloot was arrested after he fell through the ceiling of the women’s restroom at Honky Tonk Central on Nashville’s famous Lower Broadway.

It’s not entirely clear what led up to the incident (that is, why the fuck he was in the ceiling to begin with), but Kloot reportedly climbed into the ceiling from an adjoining restroom before crashing through into the women’s room.

The police report states that Kloot was heavily intoxicated (I mean I hope this isn’t something he decided to do sober) and that he ultimately caused about $2,000 worth of damage to the ceiling.

Kloot was charged with felony vandalism over $1,000 and has since been released on bond. His next court date is set for May 27.

Like I said, still a lot of unanswered questions here. Ok really just one: What the hell was he doing in the ceiling?

Was this dude a creep and trying to spy on girls in the bathroom? Was he trying to sneak somewhere else in the bar? Or was he just trying to pull an Irish exit and ditch his friends and decided that the ceiling was the only way out?

I mean, if I were forced to be at most of the bars downtown I would probably climb through the ceiling too if it were my only way out of there. So at least that one I would understand, even if it’s not the brightest move.

I guess we’ll have to wait and see if more information on this one comes out. But one thing’s for sure: He’s not the only person to have too much to drink in Nashville and find themselves in a situation they shouldn’t be in.

