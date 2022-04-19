ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone 13 Thief Sought By NJ State Police

By Jon Craig
 1 day ago
New Jersey State Police seek the public's help identifying two men who allegedly stole an iPhone from a store in Cape May County.

On Thursday, April 15 at approximately 6:50 p.m., two men entered the Verizon store in Upper Township, took an iPhone 13, and left the store without paying, State Police said.

The first suspect is described as a white male, of medium build. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a tattoo on his neck. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white Adidas sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NJSP Troop "A" Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698.

Anonymous tips are welcome.

