ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Sheriff's office: Second inmate this month dies while in custody at Monroe County Jail

WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PQtUq_0fE4LMrM00

MONROE (WWJ) - A teen inmate housed at the Monroe County Jail has died while in custody, Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced, making this the second in-custody death the jail has reported since the beginning of April.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said corrections officers found a 19-year-old male inmate from Temperance, MI unresponsive in his cell about 8 p.m. on Monday, April 18.

Goodnough said officers began administering life saving procedures to revive the inmate, including Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). Officials continued CPR until first responders and medics from Monroe City Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance arrived on scene.

CPR was continued, but authorities were unable to resuscitate the inmate.

"The Sheriff’s Office is committed to a detailed and thorough investigation," a press release from Goodnough's office said. "Therefore, the incident is under investigation by members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau as well as members of the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association MISSION TEAM."

The MISSION TEAM consists of investigators from across Michigan who investigate incidents involving in-custody deaths, the Sheriff's office said.

The latest incident is the second in-custody death that has occurred at the Monroe County Jail in a month after the first inmate death was reported on April 5.

The Sheriff's office said the first death will also be investigated by the MISSION TEAM.

"Out of respect for the family, the victim’s identity is being withheld at this time," the press release said. "The Sheriff’s Office is saddened at the loss of life and extends their condolences to the individual’s family."

Comments / 5

Related
KEPR

Sheriff's Office reports 2 deaths inside jail in 4 weeks

FRANKLIN COUNTY -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has reported two deaths inside the jail in a period of approximately four weeks. Officials reported Thomas Franklin, 57, of Pasco, suffered a medical emergency on February 22. Medics rushed Franklin to Kadlec, where he later died. The sheriff's office reports that an investigation into his death has been completed and handed over to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office for review.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
KXRM

El Paso County inmate dies while incarcerated

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — An inmate died in custody on Friday at the El Paso County Jail. The inmate was found unresponsive at the desk in his assigned cell around 4 p.m. Life saving measures were initiated by Sheriff’s Office personnel and medical staff until responders from American Medical Response (AMR) and responders from […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Temperance, MI
County
Monroe County, MI
Monroe County, MI
Crime & Safety
Temperance, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corrections Officers#The Inmate#Cpr#Sheriff
Oxygen

Sheriff's Office Releases New Mugshot Of Lori Vallow After She's Returned To Jail

A new mugshot released by Idaho authorities shows Lori Vallow after the 48-year-old was returned to jail Thursday. Lori spent 10 months in a mental health facility after a judge ruled she was unfit to stand trial for the murder of her children, but she was booked into the Madison County Jail at 1:04 a.m. Thursday morning after a judge restored the Idaho mom’s competency earlier this week, according to East Idaho News.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Fox 19

Driver killed in 2 semi crash on I-75 identified

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed early Tuesday in the crash on Interstate 75. James Barnett III died at the scene of Tuesday’s crash after he was ejected from his 2022 Kenworth semi, according to OSHP. The crash happened a little...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy