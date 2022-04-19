Sheriff's office: Second inmate this month dies while in custody at Monroe County Jail

MONROE (WWJ) - A teen inmate housed at the Monroe County Jail has died while in custody, Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced, making this the second in-custody death the jail has reported since the beginning of April.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said corrections officers found a 19-year-old male inmate from Temperance, MI unresponsive in his cell about 8 p.m. on Monday, April 18.

Goodnough said officers began administering life saving procedures to revive the inmate, including Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). Officials continued CPR until first responders and medics from Monroe City Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance arrived on scene.

CPR was continued, but authorities were unable to resuscitate the inmate.

"The Sheriff’s Office is committed to a detailed and thorough investigation," a press release from Goodnough's office said. "Therefore, the incident is under investigation by members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau as well as members of the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association MISSION TEAM."

The MISSION TEAM consists of investigators from across Michigan who investigate incidents involving in-custody deaths, the Sheriff's office said.

The latest incident is the second in-custody death that has occurred at the Monroe County Jail in a month after the first inmate death was reported on April 5.

The Sheriff's office said the first death will also be investigated by the MISSION TEAM.

"Out of respect for the family, the victim’s identity is being withheld at this time," the press release said. "The Sheriff’s Office is saddened at the loss of life and extends their condolences to the individual’s family."