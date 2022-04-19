ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

UCLA's Jules Bernard to enter NBA draft, won't hire agent

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 1 day ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- UCLA guard Jules Bernard has declared for the NBA draft, although the senior won't hire an agent to preserve his eligibility. He announced his plans Tuesday on his Instagram account. Bernard has...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

The real reason Jay Wright is retiring as Villanova coach

The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
VILLANOVA, PA
The Spun

A Favorite Has Emerged For The Lakers Coaching Job

The Los Angeles Lakers have a long to-do list over the offseason and getting a new head coach is at the top of it. The Lakers let go of former head coach Frank Vogel a little over a week ago after they collapsed down the stretch. They looked to be a lock for a spot in the play-in tournament before finishing with a 33-49 record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
College Basketball
Local
California College Basketball
City
Westwood, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Emoni Bates, former 5-star prospect, drawing interest from 2 B1G programs via transfer portal

The former top prospect of the 2022 recruiting class is in the transfer portal and is hearing from a lot of programs, including two schools out of the B1G. Emoni Bates was a longtime commit to Michigan State as a part of the 2022 recruiting class. The 5-star prospect eventually decommitted, reclassified to 2021 and wound up at Memphis as a 17-year-old freshman.
MICHIGAN STATE
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Respond To Tracy McGrady Saying Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Are More Skilled Players Than Them: “I See No Lie Told! They Are 2 Of The Most Skilled Players Of All Time."

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are considered two of the most skilled players in the history of the NBA. Both players are incredible with the ball in their hands and can do things most players couldn't dream of. Tracy McGrady recently said that Irving and Durant are two of the most skilled teammates in NBA history, even more so than LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. And LeBron and D-Wade seem to agree.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Got Stuck In Traffic And Missed The Start Of Inside The NBA On TNT: “You’re The Only Dummy That Didn’t Know There Was Going To Be Traffic."

Inside The NBA on TNT is without a doubt the funniest basketball analysis show in the world today. While there are several shows dedicated to analyzing and commenting on the NBA, Inside The NBA is able to bring a degree of entertainment value and the natural camaraderie among the crew makes the show one of the best on air. And last night, unforeseen circumstances made for a hilarious situation to start the show.
NBA
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Ap
Yardbarker

Greg Oden joins Xavier staff

Greg Oden is back in college basketball with a formal staff role. Oden is joining Xavier’s staff under his former head coach Thad Matta, as first reported by David Woods of the Indianapolis Star. Another former Ohio State player, Jon Diebler, is also joining the staff. Their roles are yet to be publicly revealed.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Instagram
saturdaytradition.com

Thad Matta adding two former Ohio State stars to Butler basketball staff

Two former Ohio State standouts are joining Thad Matta’s staff at Butler. The Indianapolis Star reported on Tuesday that Greg Oden and Jon Deibler — both of whom played under Matta at Ohio State — are joining the Bulldogs staff. It’s unclear what the roles will be for the former Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS LA

UCLA's Johnny Juzang enters NBA draft after 2 seasons

UCLA's Johnny Juzang, one of the stars of the 2021 NCAA Tournament during the Bruins' run to the Final Four, is entering the NBA draft.The junior guard announced his plans Wednesday on his Instagram account.Juzang averaged 15.6 points and 4.7 rebounds last season, when the Bruins lost to North Carolina in the Sweet 16.In 2020-21, he helped the Bruins to a 22-10 record and their first Final Four appearance since 2008. He averaged 22.8 points in six tournament games and was named to the All-Tournament team. His 137 total points were the second-most by a UCLA player in tournament history."What a...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy