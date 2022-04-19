UCLA's Jules Bernard to enter NBA draft, won't hire agent

UCLA's Johnny Juzang, one of the stars of the 2021 NCAA Tournament during the Bruins' run to the Final Four, is entering the NBA draft.The junior guard announced his plans Wednesday on his Instagram account.Juzang averaged 15.6 points and 4.7 rebounds last season, when the Bruins lost to North Carolina in the Sweet 16.In 2020-21, he helped the Bruins to a 22-10 record and their first Final Four appearance since 2008. He averaged 22.8 points in six tournament games and was named to the All-Tournament team. His 137 total points were the second-most by a UCLA player in tournament history."What a...
