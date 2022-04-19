Keith Urban Feels ‘Lucky’ That Addictions, Sobriety ‘Hasn’t Defined Creativity’

Click here to read the full article. Gwen Stefani is clearly a fan of the Western trend.
In a new instagram post, the songstress thanks husband, country music star Blake Shelton, for giving her an excuse to buy DSquared2 cowboy boots.
In the shot, she pairs the boots with a red-and-black plaid jacket and fringe, denim short-shorts.
Stefani also gave a nod to her pop aesthetic, incorporating pieces such as a black cropped tank-top, fishnet tights, long checkerboard nails and several iced-out jewelry pieces.
