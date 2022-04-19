ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Pulled Over For Speeding

By Music News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears was pulled over by police for speeding last month. According...

The Independent

Britney Spears says she had a ‘secret relationship’ before father Jamie took over her career: ‘I was literally devastated’

Britney Spears has appeared to claim that her father ended a “secret relationship” she was in when he began controlling her career. The pop star has shared a number of revelations to her Instagram since being freed from the conservatorship that once controlled her business and personal affairs, in November last year. Among the posts have been criticisms of the way her family, including her father Jamie and her sister Jamie-Lynn, treated her while she was tied to the controversial legal arrangement.On 24 March, Spears shared a series of screenshots showing her commenting about how she has been adjusting...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Covers Her Stomach With Her Purse 3 Days Before Announcing Pregnancy

Britney Spears walked outside with Sam Asghari while wearing a short-sleeved orange mini dress on April 8 and held her purse up to the area where there would be a baby bump. Britney Spears, 40, happily surprised fans on April 11, when she revealed she is expecting her third child, and just days before she was spotted covering her apparent baby bump. The singer was photographed walking outside with her fiancé Sam Asghari on April 8 and showed off an orange short-sleeved flared out mini dress with a plunging neckline. She was carrying a purse during the outing and seemed to hold it up to her stomach area as she passed cameras while looking straight ahead.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
AOL Corp

Britney Spears gives a glimpse of her 'small belly' after pregnancy announcement

Britney Spears announced on Monday that she's pregnant with her third child, and now she's giving a glimpse of her baby bump. A few days after announcing she is pregnant, the singer, 40, shared a video of herself on Instagram in various crop tops and form-fitting dresses that showed off her midriff area, with the song “All That She Wants” by Ace of Base playing in the background.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Justin Timberlake Was Just Caught Yelling Over Britney’s Pregnancy & His Reaction Has Fans Concerned

Click here to read the full article. A weird encounter. Justin Timberlake reacted to Britney Spears’ pregnancy announcement and the internet is reeling over his response. Timberlake and his friend were caught by paparazzi, who interrogated the “Mirrors” singer about what he thought about the pregnancy.  Timberlake yelled back, “Stop. Go Away!” He gestured to the paparazzi to leave with his hands and stomped his feet while approaching the entrance. “[He] got me stomping,” Timberlake said from afar.  Notably, Timberlake and Spears were together from 1998 to 2002 when they both were rising to fame. Timberlake made a supportive comment directed at...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Sam Asghari Reacts to Britney Spears’ Pregnancy

Watch: Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Talks Wedding Plans. She did it again! Britney Spears is about to be a mom of three. After the "Womanizer" singer, 40, announced that she and her fiancé Sam Asghari were expecting, the soon-to-be-father took to social media to celebrate the news with his followers.
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

Kevin Federline Reacts To Britney Spears’ Pregnancy Like A True Ex-Husband

We’re sure Kevin Federline will send Britney Spears the least expensive bouquet of congratulatory carnations he can find — once his latest child support check clears. Federline — who is most famous for being Spears’ ex-husband, the father of her two teenage sons, and the reason she went through a trucker hat phase — congratulated his ex-wife for expecting a baby with her fiancé Sam Asghari by engaging in the heartfelt practice of releasing a statement through his attorney.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol#Police
StyleCaster

Does Britney See Her Kids? Here’s Her Custody Agreement With K-Fed Amid Her Pregnancy

Click here to read the full article. Ever since her conservatorship began, Britney Spears’ custody of her kids with Kevin Federline has been subject to changes. It begs the question: Where does their custody agreement stand today? Britney Spears and Kevin Federline were married from 2004 to 2007 and share two sons together. The pair welcomed their first son, Sean Preston, in 2005. Their second son, Jayden James, was born in 2006. Britney filed for divorce from K-Fed in November 2016, just two months after the birth of their youngest child. The singer cited irreconcilable differences in her filing at the...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Complains Pregnancy Is Making Her ‘Extremely Hungry’ & Crave Carbs

Britney Spears is newly pregnant with her third child, and the pop star is sharing her ultra-hungry cravings via her Instagram account. The Lucky songstress, 40, shared how she’s feeling about her first pregnancy with actor/model Sam Asghari, 28, with a cute message and photos of some pre-pregnancy fashions. “I worked so hard to lose weight and I actually did … then I found out a small little fetus was growing in there and was extremely hungry…” she captioned the photos, alongside heart and flower emojis, on April 20. “Here are some of my favorite outfits I wore before I found out!!!” The outfits include a long-sleeved LBD with black booties, and a jeans and lacy cropped shirt ensemble, paired with a stylish gray fedora.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Slams Ex Kevin Federline, Claims He Refused To See Her While Pregnant

Britney Spears has been quite vocal on social media after the dismissal of her conservatorship, giving fans a peek at her personal life that has been shrouded in secrecy for years. Taking to Instagram on April 21, the pop princess proved on point as she opened up about her recently announced pregnancy in a since deleted post, saying she doesn’t care for the nausea associated with it. While explaining that she was worse off during her first two pregnancies with her “mean” moods, she dropped a bomb, claiming her ex-husband Kevin Federline refused to see her while she was carrying his baby!
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

K-Fed’s Lawyer Shares Statement After Britney Spears Announces She's Pregnant On Instagram

Recent news of Britney Spears’ pregnancy shocked the world. The former pop star and her fiancé Sam Asghari couldn’t be happier about this development, which is the latest example of good fortune in the her post-conservatorship life. Someone else who sounds excited about this news is Spears' ex-husband and father of her two previous children, Kevin Federline, who shared his own reaction through his lawyer respond in a response to the announcement.
CELEBRITIES
WFMZ-TV Online

Britney Spears 'starts to speak up' about conservatorship

Britney Spears has claimed she wasn't allowed to "drive herself" at times during her conservatorship. The 40-year-old singer regained control of her assets in November last year when a conservatorship was terminated by a Los Angeles court, and the 'Toxic' hitmaker has told how she had up to eight different male guards who used to drive her around during her 13 years as a conservatee.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Britney Spears reveals she is 'scared to have a baby in this world' as she looks back on first pregnancy with her son, 16, just five days after announcing she is expecting a little one with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears admitted she is 'scared to have a baby in this world' just five days after announcing she is expecting her first child with Sam Asghari. The revelation came while reflecting on her first pregnancy with her eldest son Sean Preston, who she welcomed in 2006 with her then-husband Kevin Federline, with her more than 40.7 million Instagram followers on Saturday.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Britney Spears is ticketed for speeding just months after she was allowed behind the wheel of a car for the first time in 13 years when her conservatorship ended

Britney Spears was cited for speeding by the California Highway Patrol during a March 10 traffic stop, court documents reveal. Spears was seen driving at an 'unsafe speed for prevailing conditions,' according to documents obtained by NBC News. The court documents do not reveal how fast Spears was driving, what...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Confesses She’s ‘Scared To Have A Baby In This World’ After Announcing Pregnancy

Britney Spears is excited to be a mom again — but the 40-year-old singer revealed that she’s also “scared to have a baby in this world” in a new Instagram post. The lengthy message, shared on Saturday, April 16, indicated that the fear was due to recent documentary films made about her legal conservatorship battle that came to an end in Nov. 2021.
CELEBRITIES

