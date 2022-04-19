ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourne, MA

Ride-share driver charged with kidnapping after woman flees vehicle

By Boston 25 News Staff
Bourne ride-share arrest A ride-share driver has been charged with kidnapping after a woman told police he refused to stop at her destination.

BOURNE, Mass. — A ride-share driver has been charged with kidnapping after a woman told police she jumped out of his car when he refused to stop at her destination.

The 19-year-old woman said her driver, identified as My Mhamedi-Alaoui, 46, of Quincy, continued past her destination and ignored repeated requests to stop, according to police. He missed several opportunities to turn around on Route 6, instead accelerating and driving over the Bourne Bridge, police said.

The woman fled when the car slowed down in traffic, police said. She ran to the State Police Barracks in Bourne and reported the encounter.

State Police contacted the ride-share company, which identified Mhamedi-Alaoui as the driver, according to police. He was arrested at a shopping plaza in Bourne.

Mhamedi-Alaoui was charged with kidnapping and held on $500 cash bail.

