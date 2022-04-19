ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jack Harlow’s ‘First Class’ Debuts At No. 1 On The Billboard Hot 100

By Music News
wfav951.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Harlow is celebrating his new single, “First Class,” debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard...

wfav951.com

Comments / 0

Related
Food Beast

Jack Harlow Reveals His Kentucky Fried Favorites at KFC

Grammy-nominated rapper, Jack Harlow, first announced a partnership with KFC back in December of 2021, which makes perfect sense, being that he's a Kentucky native and has enjoyed its finger lickin' good chicken since childhood. Starting today, fans can find Jack Harlow's Kentucky Fried Favorites on KFC.com and the KFC...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
hiphop-n-more.com

Coi Leray Reveals Artwork & Release Date for Debut Album ‘TRENDSETTER’

Coi Leray has been building towards her debut album TRENDSETTER for a while. The female rapper recently released her big single ‘Blick Blick‘ with Nicki Minaj along with a music video which has gotten off to a good start everywhere. Today, Coi has revealed the striking artwork for the album as well as the release date: April 8th.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billboard Hot 100#Tech
TMZ.com

NYC DJ Kay Slay Dead From Covid at 55

DJ Kay Slay has died after a 4-month battle with COVID ... this according to his family and peers. The NY-based legendary hip-hop ambassador passed away Sunday, first confirmed by Wack 100, and then others, as tributes started to pour in from across the industry. His family writes, "Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

"90 Day Fiancé" star Anny Francisco announces death of 7-month-old baby

Anny Francisco, who appeared on the the hit reality show "90 Day Fiancé" with her husband, Robert Springs, has announced their 7-month-old baby has died. "Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel spring died, I am devastated and my family... life is so hard and difficult," Francisco wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter... his heart couldn't take it... my heart is broken it's a big pain...so difficult."
CELEBRITIES
Register Citizen

Cardi B Joins Summer Walker, SZA for Sizzling ‘No Love’ Remix

Summer Walker has dropped a remix of her sultry single “No Love” with an assist from Cardi B. The original single, which also features SZA, appears on Walker’s Still Over It, released in November. On the remix, Cardi B — who provided narration on Still Over It‘s...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Stereogum

Latto – “Sunshine” (Feat. Childish Gambino & Lil Wayne)

Donald Glover finally brought Atlanta back to the airwaves for a third season last night, four years after the last one. But that wasn’t Glover’s only noteworthy pop-culture moment of the evening. At midnight, when the ascendant Atlanta rapper Latto’s new album 777 dropped, it featured an increasingly rare feature from Glover’s musical alter ego Childish Gambino. The 777 track “Sunshine” features Gambino and Lil Wayne, and the three of them jibe quite nicely over Bongo and Luke Crowder’s production, smoothly trading verses within a sound Latto has described as “hood gospel.” Glover sounds especially comfortable gliding over the soulful, swaying beat.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Mariahlynn Cozies up with Another Man After Rich Dollaz Reminisces with Erica Mena

Rich Dollaz and Mariahlynn have struggled to make their romance work. “Love And Hip Hop New York” star Mariahlynn has an interesting history with Rich Dollaz. Most fans had no idea they even had a romantic relationship. They didn’t know this until Mariahlynn shared this information at the reunion years ago. She said that things had been serious between them lowkey for a long time. And they even had discussions about having children. Rich didn’t like that Mariahlynn put him on blast in front of the cast and viewers. He would later say in an interview that the reason why he didn’t go public with the romance was that he wasn’t quite sure how serious it was.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Cardi B to guest star on 'Baby Shark's Big Show!'

March 25 (UPI) -- Cardi B will guest star in an upcoming episode of Baby Shark's Big Show!. Nickelodeon said in a press release Thursday that Cardi B will voice the rap icon Sharki B in "The Seaweed Sway," which premieres April 15 at 12 p.m. EDT. The episode will...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
Stereogum

Jennifer Grey Says Madonna Wrote “Express Yourself” About The Actress’ Breakup With Matthew Broderick

In a couple weeks, Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey is publishing her first-ever memoir. In an excerpt from it that was just released via People, Grey says that Madonna told her that “Express Yourself” was written about the actress’ breakup with Matthew Broderick, who she dated for four years after meeting him on the set of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Scheana Shay Responds to Concerns Over a Recent Instagram of Her Daughter, Summer

Scheana Shay recently documented a pool day with her loved ones at her Palm Springs home on her Instagram Stories. However, the Vanderpump Rules mama quickly found herself in unnecessary hot water when some of her social media followers assumed she was allowing her daughter, Summer Moon, to be in the pool's attached hot tub. Of course, Scheana was quick to shut down the claims.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Vibe

Chlöe Names Donna Summer, Kanye West, And Kelis As Influences For Debut Album

Click here to read the full article. It’s beginning to look a lot like Chlöe season. As the R&B-pop songbird is basking in the release of her second solo single, “Treat Me,” she took to Twitter for an impromptu Q&A with her fans. The self-proclaimed “unpredictable, fun, [and] meaningful” artist allowed fans to ask her anything, but she kept most of her responses centered around her impending solo debut album. The album, which she explained is a myriad of genres, doesn’t have a set release date, but is influenced by the likes of Kanye West, Kelis, Imogen Heap, Donna Summer, and...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy