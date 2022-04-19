Why this face recognition firm is so controversial

Ukraine is employing face recognition technology to identify invading Russian troops killed on its soil, a complex and unprecedented avenue for software already seen as problematic, experts said Thursday. Experts noted that face recognition could be particularly problematic when used on the dead, especially after battlefield wounds leave people looking very different than in a smiling, well-lit picture from a wedding, for example.
CALL recording apps on Android will stop working as Google has announced a massive ban. The tech giant is worried such apps may be used illegally, as laws on the practice vary so widely. Call recording is largely allowed, but in some places everyone involved in the conversation must be...
When it comes to choosing which apps to download and which to keep off your phone, considering your security and privacy is crucial. Some of the most popular apps are also, unfortunately, complete data hogs. And if your goal is to protect your iPhone investment for as long as possible, while also protecting your personal information, it’s wise to keep certain downloads off of your device. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, this is the one popular app you should never download to your iPhone.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The zeitgeist of Google is angry about compensation. Or should that be the “Googlegeist?”. That’s the name of an annual survey, and Google released the results...
DOZENS of apps with alleged ties to U.S. spy agencies have been yanked from the Google Play Store for secretly harvesting data. According to the Wall Street Journal, the software had been downloaded by millions of people and included several Muslim prayer apps. The software tracked GPS data and collected...
AN iPhone expert has shared a quick and easy way to scan real-world text onto your Apple device in seconds. The neat trick lets you quickly load the content of a menu or newspaper without the need for a scanner. It was highlighted by Canadian ex-Apple employee and TikTok star...
The head teacher of an east London school where a black pupil was strip-searched has stood down due to health issues. A safeguarding report found the search of the 15-year-old girl, known as Child Q, was unjustified and racism was "likely" to have been a factor. Child Q is suing...
YOUR iPhone tracks your real-world movements and you can view where you've been on a hidden map. The little-known feature is buried deep within your Settings and shows your most frequently visited locations over the past few months. The feature was launched a few years ago and was the subject...
A BRIT who plunged into a crevasse while snowboarding has told the incredible story of how his iPhone saved his life. Tim Blakely, 41, was boarding 10,000ft up a Swiss mountain off-piste and alone when he fell 15ft down a hidden gap in the ice. He would have dropped further...
ANDROID users are facing a new virus that can redirect phone calls to money-hungry scammers. The virus is called Fakecalls and intercepts the line when people call services such as their bank. Fakecalls mimics the official apps of several popular banking providers, reports Express. Once mistakenly installed, the user is...
Google is finally releasing a "delete history" feature, which will wipe out the last 15 minutes of search queries, for the Android Google Search app. "Delete history" was announced at Google I/O 2021 in May and made it to the iOS app two months later, but for some reason, it took almost a year to come to Android. It's finally rolling out now, though, according to a statement Google gave to The Verge over the weekend.
If you were a current, former, or even "prospective" T-Mobile customer at the time of the biggest data breach in the wireless service provider's history last summer, you might be wondering what happened with your potentially compromised personal information over the past eight months or so. Unfortunately, there's no way...
Wunderlist co-founder Christian Reber has just raised funding for a follow-on app called Superlist, which he's set up with four other entrepreneurs including two of the other Wunderlist co-founders. Reber sold Wunderlist to Microsoft in 2015 for a sum that was reported to be between $100 million and $200 million...
MILLIONS risk their online privacy by not reading cookies and terms and conditions. A poll of 2,000 UK adults found more than one in three (36 per cent) admit to rarely or never reading Ts and Cs online before accepting them. And of those who do, 38 per cent spend...
Artificial intelligence algorithms are everywhere in healthcare. They sort through patients’ data to predict who will develop medical conditions like heart disease or diabetes, they help doctors figure out which people in an emergency room are the sickest, and they screen medical images to find evidence of diseases. But even as AI algorithms become more important to medicine, they’re often invisible to people receiving care.
Crypto firms in the United Kingdom could be forced to cease operation by next week as the deadline for registration with a foremost financial regulator in the country looms. According to a CNBC report, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), in new efforts to combat crypto crimes in the country, has set a March 31 deadline for companies offering crypto services to register.
