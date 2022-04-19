ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Ethanol producers hope new tax credit will bring higher blends to gas pumps

By Alex Whitney
NebraskaTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. — Anyone who has hit the road lately can tell you that the price of has has gone way up in the last few months. One remedy for high gas prices has been pushing alternative fuels and a recently signed law here in Nebraska is making it even more...

nebraska.tv

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Gas prices at the pump ‘hit reverse,’ AAA says

Prices at the gas pump have continued to decline, with the average price falling below $4 "in much of the country," according to AAA. AAA cited falling oil prices for the recent slip in pump prices. The cost of oil accounts for 50% of what consumers pay at the pump.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Industry
Local
Nebraska Business
State
Nebraska State
thecentersquare.com

What Drivers in Virginia are Paying in Gas Taxes

Gas prices are hovering near all-time highs in the United States. The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline stood at $4.24 as of March 23 - up 70 cents from a month ago. What Americans pay at the pump is subject to a number of factors - the...
VIRGINIA STATE
AOL Corp

The real reason gas prices are so high

It’s a politicized country, so every problem must have a political origin. And if you’re the U.S. president when gasoline prices soar above $4 per gallon, you’ve got some explaining to do. But President Biden has not caused the current spike in gas prices, even though critics...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Joni Albrecht
International Business Times

Florida Men Turn To 'Hacking' Fuel Pumps To Bring Down Gas Prices

Gas prices in the United States are on the upswing, bringing up inflation with it and leaving more Americans stressed at the pump. The hike in gas prices can also lead to new incentive to break the law. Last week, seven Florida men were arrested in Polk and Pasco counties...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol#Tax Credit#Gas Prices#Inflation#Lincoln
money.com

Stimulus Checks for High Gas Prices: Yes, It Might Happen

The government wants to give you money to pay for gas. Gas prices steadily crept up month after month in 2021, and they've soared to historic highs since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Now, lawmakers want to help families cope with rising costs by pausing gas taxes or simply sending out cash.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: What help is out there for rising gas prices?

Some states have already worked hard to give their residents a break with stimulus payments to offset the skyrocketing gas prices. A federal goal is the Gas Rebate Act of 2022. This would give Americans $100 in response to rising gas prices. The current national average has already surpassed $4...
TRAFFIC
LisaB

Gas Prices are high and only getting higher. Should we be worried?

rising gas prices, rising electric car salesPrecious Madubuike/Unsplash. From 2020 gas prices have seen drastic changes. An article on Alive, a news website, explains the fluctuation of gas prices. According to that article, gas prices were just over $1 during the lockdown caused by the pandemic. When the demand for gas increased, prices slowly began to rise. In May 2021, Colonial Pipeline suffered a ransomware attack which put the national average at $2.96. However, weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, The United States placed sanctions against Russia, gas Prices saw a dramatic increase, reaching $6 per gallon in some states. Additionally, the high prices are due to oil firms in The United States and other countries resisting over-production.
Lootpress

Pump Prices Stabilize as Demand and Oil Costs Rebound

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) — The slide in gas prices slowed to a crawl over concerns about increased global oil prices and the return of seasonal domestic gas demands. The war in Ukraine and fear of less Russian oil entering the market caused the price of crude to creep back above $100 a barrel. Meanwhile, as more places in the U.S. see pump prices fall below $4 a gallon, demand is ticking back up. Domestically, the national average for a gallon of gas has fallen to $4.08.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy