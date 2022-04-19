ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Awendaw, SC

AMFD responds to concerns about first responder staffing

By Katie Augustine
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RIy9C_0fE4Ghsc00

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Some people in Awendaw say more first responders are needed in the growing area.

This comes as the Awendaw planning commission approved the preliminary plans for a 200+ home neighborhood.

One resident and a volunteer on the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says with the new development, she’s worried the department won’t be able to keep up with the increasing population.

“Those homes aren’t gonna give us the budget money until after they’re occupied and sold and everything else. So, it’s not like the money comes first and you can hire people and you get to be ready,” said Delcioppo.

I brought the concerns to assistant Fire Chief Michael Bowers of the Awendaw McClellanville Fire Department who says the department isn’t making any moves yet.

“Until this is actually shovel ready and things are moving forward, we’ll maintain what we have,” said Bowers.

The department has 29 full-time employees with 9 to 12 on any given shift, but they cover 365 square miles. The AMFD firefighters are also trained to handle medical calls.

“So, if a medical call, which is 75% to 80% of what we run yearly, we always have trained folks on scene,” said Bowers.

The response times for the AMFD are five to seven minutes. The response time for Charleston County EMS is nine minutes and 35 seconds.

However, Delcioppo says it’s still a matter of being ready.

“You can’t do it until you have the money,” said Delcioppo. “And the money’s not gonna come for a while.”

Assistant Fire Chief Bowers says when the time comes the department will grow as the town does.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

UPDATE: Spoilers ahead — if you tapped Wednesday night’s episode, keep scrolling: Fabian completed a puzzle for ‘The Golden Boy,’ adding a $50,000 prize to her total of more than $67,000! — GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry woman is set to appear on the popular game show, ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ Ashley Fabian is […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Awendaw, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Columbia mall shooting suspect acted in self-defense, attorney says

UPDATE (4:16 PM) – The Columbia Police Department announced 10 new charges against Price on Monday including one count of attempted murder. ____ COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The attorney for a man arrested in connection with Saturday’s shooting at Columbiana Center that injured 14 people said his client was acting in self-defense when he opened fire. […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina businessman charged for yelling obscenities, homophobic words at trampoline park workers

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate business owner who was charged with reckless homicide and unlawful communication in the past is facing another charge in an unrelated incident. The Greenville County Detention Center said John Ludwig Jr. walked into Big Air, located at 36 Park Woodruff Road, on April 6 and yelled obscenities and […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD investigating Sunday morning shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in North Charleston. Officers responded to N. Romney St. around 12:15 a.m. to reports of a man lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. The individual was taken to MUSC and is being treated for serious injuries, according to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#Amfd
WCBD Count on 2

Columbia deputies searching for armed and dangerous man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man considered armed and dangerous wanted for a double murder. Trev’von Pinckney (19) is wanted in connection to an April 12 double murder at Huntington Apartments in Richland County. Investigators believe he has a network of friends and family around the state […]
COLUMBIA, SC
abc27 News

Lebanon Co. first responders get technology upgrade

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — First responders in Lebanon County are getting an upgrade for their communication systems, the first in nearly 20 years. This has been in the works for about seven years, but county commissioners just authorized it March 17. Commissioner Mike Kuhn said money from the American Rescue Plan gave them what […]
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WCBD Count on 2

SLED investigating Hampton Co. nightclub shooting

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. – (WCBD) – An investigation is underway after an altercation that left nine people injured Saturday night in a Furman nightclub. This marks the second mass shooting in South Carolina over the Easter weekend. According to SLED, the shooting took place at Cara’s Lounge off Ashley Circle Rd. At least nine people […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston man arrested for beating, confining ex-girlfriend

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested after being accused of beating, confining, and threatening the life of his ex-girlfriend in mid-February. According to the North Charleston Police, Daquon Marqui-Jemol Wilson, 28, is facing multiple charges including first-degree assault and battery. On February 14, authorities responded to a physical disturbance call at […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Child, 9, injured during possible drive-by shooting in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a 9-year-old child was injured during a possible drive-by shooting Monday evening in downtown Charleston. Officers with the Charleston Police Department were near Johnson Street around 7:18 p.m. Monday when they heard what sounded like gunshots nearby. “Moments later, they observed a vehicle fleeing from the area […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Government Technology

Compensation Package Announced for First Responders

(TNS) - Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson released a statement Wednesday detailing a compensation package for city cops with the goal of retaining and recruiting officers for the short-handed force. Dubbed Brunswick First in the statement, the package tackles a staffing shortage at the Brunswick Police Department and Brunswick Fire Department...
BRUNSWICK, GA
WRGB

First responders called to house fire in Troy

TROY, NY (WRGB) - The Troy Fire Department and Police Department were called Wednesday morning to the scene of a house fire on 105th street. Chief Eric McMahon tells us that the call came in around 6:30 a.m. A resident on the first floor of the home told dispatch that her smoke detectors were going off, and she could see smoke coming up from the basement.
TROY, NY
Newswatch 16

New technology to increase safety for first responders

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Move Over Law in Pennsylvania is meant to protect police, fire, and workers from being injured, and it's important for drivers to be aware. All the Scranton Fire Department's vehicles now have an added layer of protection, with the addition of new technology. "Anything that...
SCRANTON, PA
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy