MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD held their Special Board Meeting for the public to discuss the proposed plan for redistricting its Board Trustees single member districts. This plan comes about after data from the 2020 Census shows that they were out of balance in some districts and not following the 10% rule. The 10% rule means that there can't be a total deviation between two districts that's over 10%. Also, to pass this rule and be in compliance, some districts will need to be evened out.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO