Chapel Hill, NC

UNC journalism studio named in honor of CBC CEO Jim Goodmon

By Mark Bergin, WRAL senior multiplatform producer
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Chapel Hill, N.C. — University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill journalism students are getting a state-of-the-art news...

