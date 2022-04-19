ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

People who share Netflix passwords in the US just got put on notice

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10CG36_0fE4GTTK00

If mine was among the estimated 30 million households in Netflix’s UCAN market (covering the US and Canada) in which someone is borrowing the password to someone else’s Netflix account in order to stream content like Bridgerton Season 2 or The Adam Project, I might be feeling a little nervous right about now.

As expected, Netflix just reported brutal quarterly earnings on Tuesday, April 19. Among other things, there was a loss of subscribers for the first time in more than a decade. And there’s also a lot more to unpack in the streamer’s performance, which also saw Netflix pull out of Russia as a result of its invasion of Ukraine. That had the effect of decoupling a million or so subscribers from the overall user base.

Long story short: The Streaming Wars are increasingly turning into something resembling grueling, hand-to-hand combat among the major services. And every incremental advantage will be increasingly valuable. That’s why Netflix also had plenty to say about password-sharing in its latest quarterly shareholder letter.

Netflix account password-sharing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Re9tN_0fE4GTTK00
A TV screen is shown displaying Netflix, with a bowl of popcorn in the foreground. Image source: JorgeEduardo/Adobe

Right at the very top of that shareholder letter, in the second sentence, Netflix includes its first reference to password-sharing. The streamer’s “relatively high household penetration,” it reads, “when including the large number of households sharing accounts combined with competition, is creating revenue growth headwinds” (emphasis mine).

Netflix continues by promising shareholders that the company is going to work to “reaccelerate” its revenue growth. How? One way is through overall improvements to the streaming service. The other: “Effective monetization of multi-household sharing.”

Translation — Netflix needs the money from you moochers using other peoples’ Netflix accounts now more than ever.

What’s the problem?

Let’s pause briefly here for a quick recap. Netflix has tiered pricing plans that allow for either two or four simultaneous Netflix streams. Depending, of course, on which plan you pay for. That implies the allowance of password-sharing among at least some Netflix users. However, Netflix’s terms of service are also explicit.

“The Netflix service and any content accessed through our service are for your personal and non-commercial use only,” the terms state, “and may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.”

In an announcement on Wednesday, March 16, Netflix explained in a company press release that it’s going to start prompting password-sharers who don’t live in the physical household of the main account holder to start paying up. But only in certain places (for now). The practice, among other things, impacts “our ability to invest in great new TV and films” for subscribers. That’s according to Netflix director of product innovation Chengyi Long in a company news release.

To combat this? Netflix has launched a test in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru. It’s going to ask people there who borrow other peoples’ Netflix account passwords to start paying up. Today’s news, meanwhile, should also put password-sharers in the US on notice, if they weren’t already.

Netflix knows how many of you are freeloaders

Netflix’s shareholder letter goes on to assert that the company believes all broadband households will be potential Netflix customers.

But people borrowing other peoples’ Netflix account logins are getting in the way of that.

“In addition to our 222 million paying households,” the letter continues, “we estimate that Netflix is being shared with over 100m additional households, including over 30m in the UCAN region. Account sharing as a percentage of our paying membership hasn’t changed much over the years, but, coupled with the first factor, means it’s harder to grow membership in many markets — an issue that was obscured by our COVID growth.”

Bottom line? It doesn’t seem like Netflix is going to let the status quo of this problem stand in the US as-is for much longer.

More Netflix coverage: For more Netflix news, check out our coverage of the latest new Netflix movies and series to watch.

Comments / 8

Me
9h ago

That’s unfortunate. My household is spread across two separate houses. I suspect a lot of single and separated parents are going to be cancelling their Netflix accounts.

Reply
9
Louis White
9h ago

So what if you travel for work or something , your not allowed to use what you pay for ? Just at home ??

Reply(1)
5
Related
shefinds

Netflix Just Announced A Price Increase That Will Affect All Customers—People Are Not Happy About This!

How many times, in the last few years alone, have you thought about what to do at night and ended up happily snuggling under a blanket and watching something great on Netflix? The streaming giant has been a significant part of our lives, especially during the pandemic — which is why it’s unusual and surprising to hear people complaining about Netflix. But a recent announcement has some fans split. Netflix just announced a price increase that will affect all customers — and people are not happy about this.
TV & VIDEOS
GAMINGbible

Netflix Just Added A Feature Users Have Been Waiting Years For

Netflix has just added a shiny new feature that, according to the streaming giant, customers have been asking for for a while now. As first spotted by Protocol, Netflix users can now rate movies and shows with a new "two-thumbs-up" feature. This is the biggest change in the service's approach to user ratings since 2017, when a thumbs up/thumbs down system replaced the five-star rating. We're really out here living through history.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Fans are ending subscriptions after huge Netflix show canceled

Netflix has confirmed that they will not be renewing the creepy psychological thriller series Archive 81, despite it being hugely popular among viewers and critics alike. Deadline has reported that despite reaching the top ten trending shows, the series won’t be back for a second installment - and needless to say, fans are not pleased.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passwords#Ukraine#Russia#Product Innovation#Ucan#Bridgerton Season 2#The Adam Project
BGR.com

The true-crime series that’s taking Netflix by storm globally

Sarma Melngailis, the former celebrity restaurateur at the heart of Netflix’s wildly popular new true-crime series Bad Vegan, is not at all happy with how the streamer is marketing its newest hit property. In fact, she’s gone on record insisting she’s “sick” over how Netflix (as she sees it)...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
IFLScience

If Someone Sends You This On Facebook Messenger, Don't Click The Link

A phishing scam is doing the rounds on Facebook Messenger – and it uses just four words to trick people into sharing their details. The scam is spread from compromised accounts of friends and family and has an innocuous message: “look what I found.” It is followed not by a cute picture of a raccoon in a party hat, but by a link.
INTERNET
BGR.com

The Roku Channel just added a surprising new streaming service

Last Friday, WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merged into a single entity. The company is now Warner Bros. Discovery. All signs pointed to the company swiftly merging its existing streaming services, but a recent move might have thrown a wrench in the works. Seemingly out of nowhere this week, Discovery Plus became available on The Roku Channel.
TV & VIDEOS
ScreenCrush

Netflix’s Longest-Running Series Is Ending

Netflix is not one to let a show linger around. Whether viewership drops off past a certain point, or because the company has some secret data that’s guiding the decision, most of the company’s original series get canceled after just a handful of seasons. Even “hit” Netflix shows are often wrapped up after Season 3 or 4; only the biggest of the site’s series, like Orange Is the New Black and House of Cards, have broken through that unofficial threshold and gotten close to 100 total episodes. (Surprisingly, no Netflix show has run for more than 100 episodes.)
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Netflix is losing '$6.25 BILLION a year' as users flock to illegal password-sharing marketplaces offering its top $19.99-a-month package for just $1: Disney+ and HBO are also being ripped off

Netflix is losing billions of dollars a year because of illegal password-sharing 'marketplaces' that offer access for just $1, experts have claimed. The popular streaming app is missing out on up to $6.25billion annually as customers use the services to dodge the $19.99 a month premium account fee. But the...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix's No. 1 Show Is Completely Ridiculous

Although Netflix subscribers have access to a wealth of mind-bending content and award-winning movies and television shows, most are choosing the latest weird series in the streamer's catalog. The meme-inspired Is It Cake? series has taken the top spot on the Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart, beating out The Adam Project and Inventing Anna. The show is also at the top of the TV Shows and Kids program charts. Fans of the series have been buzzing about it from the moment it was released on Friday.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller will have you on the edge of your seat

The Weekend Away — a new Netflix original movie based on a novel of the same, by Sarah Alderson — has been one of the Top 10 movies globally on Netflix every week in the three weeks since its release. As we’ve previously noted, viewers have trashed the movie pretty unequivocally on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix subscribers around the world spent more than 9 million hours watching The Weekend Away for the 7-day period ended March 20, if that tells you anything.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Will Smith Action Movie Is a Hit on Netflix, But US Viewers Can't Watch It

Will Smith has a spot on Netflix's weekly Top 10 global chart, thanks to his 2019 action movie Gemini Man. However, U.S. subscribers had nothing to do with the film's success on the streamer because it is not available to stream domestically. The number one movie on the chart is Netflix's original movie The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds.
MOVIES
BGR.com

BGR.com

313K+
Followers
8K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy