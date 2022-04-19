Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu working with second unit Tuesday

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (hamstring) is unlikely to play in Games 3 and 4 against the New Orleans Pelicans, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Booker is still undergoing testing to determine the full extent of the injury, but it looks like he will miss at least the next two games in New Orleans, per Woj. For what it's worth, the Suns announced that Booker is without a timetable for a return. There will be more minutes available in the Suns' rotation for Cam Johnson, Cam Payne, Landry Shamet and Aaron Holiday. The offense will also rely more on Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, and Deandre Ayton for production. Game 3 will be played on Friday and Game 4 will be played on Sunday.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO