Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu working with second unit Tuesday

By Josh Levinson
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday for Game...

The Spun

A Favorite Has Emerged For The Lakers Coaching Job

The Los Angeles Lakers have a long to-do list over the offseason and getting a new head coach is at the top of it. The Lakers let go of former head coach Frank Vogel a little over a week ago after they collapsed down the stretch. They looked to be a lock for a spot in the play-in tournament before finishing with a 33-49 record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

The real reason Jay Wright is retiring as Villanova coach

The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
VILLANOVA, PA
Onyeka Okongwu
saturdaytradition.com

Emoni Bates, former 5-star prospect, drawing interest from 2 B1G programs via transfer portal

The former top prospect of the 2022 recruiting class is in the transfer portal and is hearing from a lot of programs, including two schools out of the B1G. Emoni Bates was a longtime commit to Michigan State as a part of the 2022 recruiting class. The 5-star prospect eventually decommitted, reclassified to 2021 and wound up at Memphis as a 17-year-old freshman.
MICHIGAN STATE
numberfire.com

NBA Betting Guide for Tuesday 4/19/22: Will All Three Heavy Home Favorites Prevail?

The NBA playoffs are here! The high-stakes drama in a gauntlet of best-of-seven series returns for another year, and the first round is in-progress. Betting on the NBA can be tricky, but you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a detailed betting algorithm that projects out games to see how often certain betting lines hit. You can also track spread bet percentages at FanDuel Sportsbook.
NBA
numberfire.com

Hawks' Lou Williams (back) out Tuesday versus Heat

The Atlanta Hawks have ruled out Lou Williams (low back discomfort) for Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat. Williams hasn't played yet this postseason as he continues to deal with a lower back injury. When healthy, the veteran has averaged 15.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per 36 minutes...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Bobby Portis (calf) said he will play Wednesday for Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis (calf) said after the morning shootaround that he will play in Game 2 on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. Portis is listed as probable on the injury report due to a right calf contusion. “No little injury like that is going to stop me from hooping," Portis stated. "Never.” Portis played 23 minutes off the bench in Game 1 and recorded 10 points and 12 boards with 2 assists, a steal, a block, and a pair of triples. He should see a similar workload on Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
Reuters

Joel Embiid's last-second trey in OT lifts 76ers over Raptors

Joel Embiid sank a turnaround 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds to play in overtime and the visiting Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Toronto Raptors 104-101 in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. Philadelphia leads the best-of-seven series 3-0 and will look to complete a sweep on Saturday in Toronto.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Ben Simmons (back) targeting Game 4 on Monday for Nets debut

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (back) has a realistic chance to play in Game 4 on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Wojnarowski adds that Game 3 is still on the table for Simmons to make his Nets debut, but Game 4 seems more plausible. Nets head coach Steve Nash hasn't indicated whether or not Simmons will immediately enter the starting lineup, but he will likely be on some sort of minutes restriction once he gets cleared.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Devin Booker (hamstring) likely out for Suns multiple games

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (hamstring) is unlikely to play in Games 3 and 4 against the New Orleans Pelicans, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Booker is still undergoing testing to determine the full extent of the injury, but it looks like he will miss at least the next two games in New Orleans, per Woj. For what it's worth, the Suns announced that Booker is without a timetable for a return. There will be more minutes available in the Suns' rotation for Cam Johnson, Cam Payne, Landry Shamet and Aaron Holiday. The offense will also rely more on Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, and Deandre Ayton for production. Game 3 will be played on Friday and Game 4 will be played on Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Golden State's Andre Iguodala (neck) probable for Thursday's Game 3

Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (neck) is listed as probable for Thursday's Game 3 contest against the Denver Nuggets. Iguodala is on track to play after the veteran sat out Game 2 with neck spasms. Expect Iguodala to play a limited role off the bench against a Denver unit ranked 15th among current playoff teams in defensive rating.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's George Hill (abdominal) out indefinitely

According to head coach Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (abdominal) is not expected to return in "the short term". Hill is expected to miss additional time with an abdominal strain after a three-game absence. Expect Pat Connaughton to see more minutes off the bench in Milwaukee's first-round matchup against a Chicago unit rated second among current playoff teams in defensive rating.
MILWAUKEE, WI

