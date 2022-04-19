LFR and Red Cross partnering to install smoke alarms in homes

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Fire Rescue and Red Cross in Lubbock are helping others by installing smoke detectors in homes across the city.

Deputy Chief Nick Wilson said one working smoke alarm can reduce the chance of being injured or even dying by over 50%. They respond to at least one house fire a day. The most common causes he said are from cooking and smoking in the home.

The smoke detectors are free to those who sign up for one. A team of three will come to the home; two will install the smoke detector, the other will discuss safety tips with those who reside in the home.

Monika Koenig, the Disaster Program Manager for Lubbock Red Cross said that nationwide, the nonprofit has to respond every eight minutes to a fire.

“You can replace a chair, you can replace furniture, but you cannot replace a family member. And that’s why we are really passionate about it,” she said.

While having smoke alarms properly installed is extremely important, it’s just as important to regularly check up on them.

Wilson said, “We recommend that people check their smoke detectors, whatever kind of smoke alarm that you have in your home that you actually test once a month.”

One powerful statistic he shared, “If we exclude fires where a crime was committed and exclude fires where the individuals are not able to self extricate themselves from the house, we have never had a fire fatality that we know of in a home in Lubbock, Texas, where there was a working smoke detector.”

To sign up for Red Cross and LFR to come install a smoke detector, visit the Red Cross website , call them at 8067658534. There’s also the North Texas Home Fire Campaign , mail LFR at fire safety at my lobby.us or dial the system request line for Lubbock, which is 311.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.