ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

LFR and Red Cross partnering to install smoke alarms in homes

By Landry Sena
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cLCDj_0fE4G15T00

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Fire Rescue and Red Cross in Lubbock are helping others by installing smoke detectors in homes across the city.

Deputy Chief Nick Wilson said one working smoke alarm can reduce the chance of being injured or even dying by over 50%. They respond to at least one house fire a day. The most common causes he said are from cooking and smoking in the home.

The smoke detectors are free to those who sign up for one. A team of three will come to the home; two will install the smoke detector, the other will discuss safety tips with those who reside in the home.

Monika Koenig, the Disaster Program Manager for Lubbock Red Cross said that nationwide, the nonprofit has to respond every eight minutes to a fire.

“You can replace a chair, you can replace furniture, but you cannot replace a family member. And that’s why we are really passionate about it,” she said.

While having smoke alarms properly installed is extremely important, it’s just as important to regularly check up on them.

Wilson said, “We recommend that people check their smoke detectors, whatever kind of smoke alarm that you have in your home that you actually test once a month.”

One powerful statistic he shared, “If we exclude fires where a crime was committed and exclude fires where the individuals are not able to self extricate themselves from the house, we have never had a fire fatality that we know of in a home in Lubbock, Texas, where there was a working smoke detector.”

To sign up for Red Cross and LFR to come install a smoke detector, visit the Red Cross website , call them at 8067658534. There’s also the North Texas Home Fire Campaign , mail LFR at fire safety at my lobby.us or dial the system request line for Lubbock, which is 311.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Hobbs teacher arrested, charged with inappropriately touching students

HOBBS, NM — A Hobbs teacher was arrested on Wednesday, April 20, after multiple students said he touched them inappropriately, KRQE reported. According to the report, Daniel Decker, 39, was a Social Studies teacher at Highland Middle School for three years. He was arrested after five female students said Decker touched them inappropriately during school […]
HOBBS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
Lubbock, TX
Society
City
Lubbock, TX
The Oakland Press

VFW donates $5,000 to Oxford Fire Department for new smoke alarm program

Members of North Oakland VFW Post 334 delivered a $5,000 check to Oxford Fire Station #1 on March 10 to be used to support the department’s new “Safety Begins at Home” initiative. The program will focus on distributing and installing smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms, free of charge, in homes occupied by Oxford Township and Village residents, particularly senior citizens who are 55 years of age and older, individuals with disabilities, and low-income earners.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoke Alarms#Smoke Detectors#Fire Alarms#Lfr#Disaster Program#Lubbock Red Cross
WSVN-TV

Red Cross helps North Miami family after losing home in fire

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The Red Cross is helping a family affected by an apartment fire in North Miami. Fire crews rushed to the scene to find water pouring from the balcony of an apartment on fire, Thursday. Three people, including a child, are now without a place to...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LPD searching for suspect in Sunday afternoon robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE)– The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department: (LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is searching for the suspect in a robbery in Central Lubbock. Officers were called to a business in the 2400 block of 34th Street on Sunday, April 10, at 1:53 p.m. for […]
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Waco PD Makes Murder Arrest

Waco, TEXAS (FOX44) — The Waco Police Department has made an arrest in a murder that took place on Friday, April 15th. 34-year-old Evaristo Jacobo Garcia has been arrested in Tow, Texas, located in Llano County. Investigators say he shot and killed Johnny Vidal Hogan at his home near the 3100 block of Pipkin Lane […]
WACO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy