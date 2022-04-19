Here’s Where to Get the Chloe Bailey Approved, Festival-Ready Smart Sunglasses

Click here to read the full article.

Festival season is in full swing, and Ray-Ban took to Coachella over the weekend to set up a high-tech activation in celebration of the company’s new Stories smart glasses.

The activation, fittingly called “Ascension,” had festival attendees lining to up experience the immersive maze, in which participants put on the pair of smart glasses — which allow you to listen to music, capture content and more — and take a journey through the Mojave desert via a “dreamscape of energizing sound, light and color.”

The Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses come in a number of classic styles, from round to the popular Wayfarer, and were seen worn by stars like Chloe Bailey and Euphoria ‘s Angus Cloud, making for the perfect festival accessory.

With a duel 5MP camera, those rocking the Ray-Ban Stories glasses can use voice control or touch control to take high quality photos and videos hands-free, from a first-person perspective. The discrete, open-ear speakers allow for a seamless switch between taking a call and having a IRL conversation. The three built-in microphones capture sound in all directions so you get rich voice and sound quality for calls and videos.

Facebook View is the smart glasses operating system and content sharing companion, so once you’ve downloaded the app and set up your Ray-Ban Stories, you can import, edit and share your content, plus manage settings.

Shop the Ray-Ban Stories sunglasses for $299 on the company’s website here. There are also prescription options available, just like the rest of Ray-Ban’s products.