Saint Louis, MO

MoDOT hires private company to clean up interstates after KMOX efforts

By Debbie Monterrey
KMOX News Radio
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) -- For the first time ever, MoDOT has hired a company to grab the litter along Interstates 55, 170, and 70 in the metro area.

"We've never had a contract like this before," District Engineer Tom Blair tells KMOX's Brennan & Marxkors . "We do really need the additional help, as you guys have noted on your show, there's a lot of roadside litter out there. We need everyone helping, including our ability to invest additional tax dollars through this contract."

The contractor will pick up litter on a monthly basis and has already started.

"We're starting to get some compliments. People are starting to notice," he says.

MoDOT employees have traditionally been on clean-up duty, but Blair says the agency is short-staffed and workers from state prisons have not been available to help since the pandemic hit.

KMOX host Charlie Brennan has taken direct action to address the problem after listeners pointed it out.

In January, he led a clean-up of the park surrounding the firefighters' memorial downtown. In April, he attracted volunteers to fan out across the region for the "Great St. Louis Clean-up."

Brennan is planning a sequel for Earth Day. Learn how to take part .

