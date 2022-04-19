ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

Bill inspired by death of New Canaan hockey player approved, but does it go far enough?

By John Craven
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mP6i4_0fE4FUJq00

A bill inspired by the death of a New Canaan youth hockey player passed the Connecticut House of Representatives Tuesday, but it doesn't go as far as some had hoped.

St. Luke's School tenth-grader Teddy Balkind was killed on Jan. 6 when another player's skate accidentally cut his neck. The case led to a national debate over whether youth hockey players should be required to wear neck guards.

One of Balkind's friends launched an online petition to make the change.

"I just don't want anyone to go through what me and my community has gone through," said fellow hockey player Samuel Brande.

Instead, the Connecticut House approved a bill to study the issue. A nine-member task force will make recommendations by the end of this year, with wider youth sports recommendations coming by the end of 2023.

State Rep. Nicole Klarides-Ditria (R-Seymour) said the bill was an important compromise.

"I immediately put on my athletic training hat and said, 'We need to do something. We need to do some more research,'" she said.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference already requires neck guards for public schools, but CIAC doesn't have jurisdiction over private institutions like St. Luke's or community youth hockey leagues. An earlier bill would have expanded the mandate to all hockey teams, but the Connecticut State Medical Society opposed the bill, saying there isn't "sufficient medical evidence" that neck guards prevent neck lacerations.

"It's one of those things that I think everybody thought, 'Everyone should just wear neck guards,'" said the House Majority Leader Jason Rojas (D-Hartford). "And then, when you get into this process, and you really dig into how this policy would work, there was a decision to move back to a task force."

The state Senate expects to approve the youth hockey task force in the next two weeks. Then Gov. Ned Lamont would have to sign the bill.

MORE: Tragedy on the ice: St. Luke's School hockey player dies after injury in game
MORE: St. Luke's School to delay start of class in wake of 10th grader's hockey game death
MORE: 'Sticks for Teddy' - White Plains hockey players mourn loss of Connecticut teen who died during game
MORE: Friend of hockey player killed during game seeks changes in safety regulations
MORE: Pro hockey player from Darien helps design helmet in honor of St. Luke's School student killed in accident
MORE: Florida Panthers goalie pays tribute to New Canaan hockey player who died during game

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police investigate inmate death at Fishkill Correctional Facility

New York State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Fishkill Correctional Facility. Joseph Clarke, 37, of Newburgh, died last Monday morning after receiving emergency medical attention at the prison, according to the New York state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. News 12 reached out to DOCCS...
NEWBURGH, NY
New Haven Independent

Simmons Wants Stamford — And Connecticut — To Become The New Hot Spots

Caroline Simmons, Stamford’s new mayor, wants any businesses interested in the city to email her at [email protected]. Just four months into the job, Mayor Simmons has become the city’s number one promoter. She joined ​“The Municipal Voice,” a co-production of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities and WNHH FM, to talk about what drew her to local government, what she was able to accomplish in her first 100 days and what she has her eyes on for the future.
STAMFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Canaan, CT
Government
City
New Canaan, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Canaan, CT
New Canaan, CT
Sports
City
Darien, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Stamford Advocate

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll (April 20): Despite New Canaan setback, Darien stays No. 1

Like we said in the preseason, in some sports polls, there's a default, a team that voters always go to at the start when there's no convincing reason not to. When the default loses in the first quarter of the season to a rival that had been in the middle of the top 10? Apparently then all heck breaks loose, at least in this week's GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll.
DARIEN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
News 12

Police identify victim in deadly Poughkeepsie shooting

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Poughkeepsie as 29-year-old Cain Smalls. Police tell News 12 he was shot in the stomach on Mill Street Sunday morning. Smalls was rushed to MidHudson Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
News 12

Police: 2 bodies found on train tracks in Brooklyn

Police say two bodies were found on train tracks in Brooklyn Wednesday morning. According to officials, the bodies were found at around 6:50 a.m. on the Sutter Avenue–Rutland Road train tracks. It's unclear what lead up to the event. Police say an earlier train may have hit the two...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Hockey#Youth Sports#State#Ciac
News 12

Cora: Red Sox to miss multiple unvaccinated players at Toronto

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Boston expects to be without multiple unvaccinated players for an upcoming series at Toronto. Starting pitcher Tanner Houck told the Boston Globe on Sunday that he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and won't pitch during the four-game series beginning Monday, April 25. He would have been in line to start the second game.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
News 12

Road Trip: A walk through New Canaan

New Canaan is a restaurant destination in Connecticut known for its walkability. New Canaan Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Laura Budd says the town has really become one of the most walkable towns in Connecticut. "You can grab a cup of coffee and walk up and down the street. People...
NEW CANAAN, CT
News 12

Police: 29-year-old shot in Kingston

A man was shot in Kingston on Wednesday. Police say shots rang out just after 12:15 p.m. on Cedar Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 29-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Detectives say they also found bullets in a local business and a private residence. Anyone...
KINGSTON, NY
News 12

News 12

67K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy