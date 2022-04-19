ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

New Jersey artists impacted by pandemic receive financial help

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gl4Pf_0fE4FSYO00

New Jersey artists impacted by the pandemic are getting granted over half a million dollars to help them stay afloat.

The New Jersey Arts and Culture Renewal Fund has the mission to help sustain the arts and cultural and historical sectors of the state, with a focus on underserved communities.

"It's a grant making process that prioritizes organizations led by people of color, prioritizing those that have BIPOC staff and governance and leadership," says Lynne Toye, the executive director of the fund.

Nonprofits receiving the latest grants will distribute the money to individual artists and other cultural professionals.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
CBS News

Uncovering a dumpster full of art worth millions

In 2017 a barn cleanout in Connecticut revealed a treasure trove of artworks, by an obscure artist who'd died the year before. Now, experts say the dumpster art could be worth millions. Correspondent David Pogue delves into the intriguing tale of how a skateboarding mechanic became a detective in order to uncover the identity of Francis Hines, an expressionist who experimented with wrapping buildings, objects and paintings.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Pandemic#Bipoc
News 12

Police investigate inmate death at Fishkill Correctional Facility

New York State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Fishkill Correctional Facility. Joseph Clarke, 37, of Newburgh, died last Monday morning after receiving emergency medical attention at the prison, according to the New York state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. News 12 reached out to DOCCS...
NEWBURGH, NY
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News 12

Police identify victim in deadly Poughkeepsie shooting

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Poughkeepsie as 29-year-old Cain Smalls. Police tell News 12 he was shot in the stomach on Mill Street Sunday morning. Smalls was rushed to MidHudson Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
News 12

Police: 2 bodies found on train tracks in Brooklyn

Police say two bodies were found on train tracks in Brooklyn Wednesday morning. According to officials, the bodies were found at around 6:50 a.m. on the Sutter Avenue–Rutland Road train tracks. It's unclear what lead up to the event. Police say an earlier train may have hit the two...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

67K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy