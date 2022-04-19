New Jersey artists impacted by pandemic receive financial help

New Jersey artists impacted by the pandemic are getting granted over half a million dollars to help them stay afloat.

The New Jersey Arts and Culture Renewal Fund has the mission to help sustain the arts and cultural and historical sectors of the state, with a focus on underserved communities.

"It's a grant making process that prioritizes organizations led by people of color, prioritizing those that have BIPOC staff and governance and leadership," says Lynne Toye, the executive director of the fund.

Nonprofits receiving the latest grants will distribute the money to individual artists and other cultural professionals.