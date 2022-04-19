ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residents report mold, rodents at East Tampa apartment complex

By Annie Mapp
 1 day ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tenants of Silver Oaks Apartments in East Tampa joined gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried and Tampa City Councilwoman, Lynn Hurtak for a press conference Tuesday where they discussed the property’s unsafe living conditions.

Tenants told 8 On Your Side they have experienced mold, rodents, flooding and more issues. Despite the complaints, Silver Oaks resident, Vonnesha King, said nothing has been done to fix the situation.

After tenants made their concerns public, Silver Oaks management distributed a “notice of inspection” letter where they are advised to clean up their apartments or risk eviction.

“We cannot paint over mold, we cannot inhale mold, we are tired of doing this,” King said.

A letter obtained by 8 On Your Side from Silver Oaks’ managment company tells tenants all apartment doors should be free of grease and fingerprints… Cabinets should not be overloaded. Just two of the items on the inspection checklist.

While some want to move out due to the conditions here, they say the lack of affordable housing in the area leaves them feeling stuck.

“I don’t have another option. I’m not here cause I want to be I’m here cause I have to be,” King said.

State and city leaders say more needs to be done to help residents and prevent unfair evictions.

“Affordable housing is not synonymous with unsafe housing,” Hurtak said.

“Silver oaks apartments where management has flouted not just federal rules but also the rules of common decency and respect they are certainly being taken advantage of these renters,” Fried said.

8 On Your Side asked Silver Oaks management to do an interview to share their side of the story, but the offer was declined.

Marina Muratori
1d ago

I won’t complain to my property management, no way! Seems all these places are looking for reasons to evict so they can clean up the complexes and charge 1800 for a 2br! I have 4 months to find a place I know my least won’t be renewed I doubt they will even offer me a fixed apartment for the new rate! Biggest problem is there is nowhere to go!!! This pandemic and all the new people coming to Florida, especially Tampa has really caused a lot of problems for a lot of people! If you don’t make 5000 a month you might as well go find a clean bridge to call home! Single lower income people will suffer the most, even more if they have kids!!!

Florida woman burned children with lighter, beat them, police say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation into a Pensacola woman that started last month found she abused at least five children, including burning them with a lighter, Pensacola Police said. Letonya Renee Finney-Rosado, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child abuse. A Pensacola Police Department arrest report said that in February, Finney-Rosado became […]
PENSACOLA, FL
