Aiken, SC

Two city parks and playgrounds temporarily closed for construction

By STAFF REPORTS editorial@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S236f_0fE4F6St00

A couple of Aiken playgrounds are getting a makeover.

According to the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department, the Crosland Park Playground and the Kalmia Hill Park will be temporarily closed to undergo the replacement of playground equipment.

While the contracted work will take place intermittently between the two locations, signs will be posted notifying the public that the entire park is temporarily inaccessible while undergoing construction.

The Aiken PRT held meetings in 2021 at the parks to be updated to let members of the public vote on possible designs.

The funding for the new playground designs comes from voter approval of CPST IV projects on Nov. 6, 2018, which included Neighborhood Parks Playground Replacement budgeted for $500,000.

"This is our opportunity through that (funding) to go in, pick out a new design, demolish what’s existing and put up new pieces of equipment," Campbell said.

The estimated date for completion of the work is June 1.

Landon Stamper contributed to this report.

Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
