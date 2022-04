Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for a one-year fellowship that fast-tracks her for an NHL management role. "My dream is to work in a hockey front office, and when the Penguins presented this opportunity to me, it wasn't something I thought was available -- because it wasn't available," Kessel told ESPN. "But I'm grateful to the Penguins because they're very forward-thinking."

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO