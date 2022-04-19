‘Less is More’ advertising campaign arrives on mass transit in South King County

City of Kent Cultural Programs Manager Ronda Billerbeck shows off the new ad that will be running on King County Metro buses. Photo credit: Timothy Aguero Photography

“Less is More” lands on your public transit ride today – Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Look out for this awareness campaign educating riders on the many cultural attractions available in South King County, now offering outdoor activities for Spring. On King County Metro and Sound Transit Light Rail, ads encourage self-care and invite commuters from all over the region to log off their digital devices and get outside. Riders are invited to contemplate “Less desk chair, more fresh air” with City of Kent Summer Concerts and “Less social distance, more shared traditions” with the Greater Kent Historical Society.

The group of eleven organizations, members of South King County’s Cultural Coalition (SoCoCulture), pooled their resources, and with the help of a grant from 4Culture, raised enough funds to advertise on transit. Advertising is a marketing expense most cultural organizations in our region cannot afford, creating a barrier for them to connect with local and regional audiences.

The campaign runs on transit through June and there’s information online at https://sococulture.org/more.

Participating Organizations:

Alimentando al Pueblo, Highline “Menos aislar, más celebrar.”

Burien Actors Theatre. “Less screen time, more play time.”

City of Kent Summer Concerts. “Less desk chair, more fresh air.”

Greater Kent Historical Society. “Less social distance, more shared traditions. “

Highline Botanical Garden, SeaTac. “Less scroll, more stroll.”

Lake Wilderness Arboretum, Maple Valley. “Less email, more walking trail.”

Pacific Bonsai Museum, Federal Way. “Less TV, more tiny tree.”

Pacific Islander Community Association of WA, Federal Way. “Less calamity, more community.”

Renton Municipal Arts Commission. “Less livestream, more live music.”

Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden, Federal Way. “Less Zoom, more bloom.”

Soos Creek Botanical Garden, Auburn. “Less screen, more green.”

This pilot project was organized by 4Culture, Pacific Bonsai Museum, and SoCoCulture to learn how to implement a collaborative marketing campaign and develop a model for others to follow in their efforts to increase access to audiences.