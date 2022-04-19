ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff's High Country Humane Animal Shelter on SET Status as winds drive Tunnel Fire

knau.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlagstaff's High Country Humane Animal Shelter has been placed on SET Status for pre-evacuation from the wind-driven Tunnel Fire. Coconino County officials...

www.knau.org

12 News

Government Prairie Fire erupts west of Flagstaff

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — As Arizona firefighters continue to battle wildfires racing across the state, a new fire has started in Northern Arizona. The 5-acre Government Prairie Fire started Tuesday evening on private property and is burning near Brannigan Park and Government Prairie roads just west of Flagstaff. Coconino...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

24 buildings destroyed, 760+ homes evacuated in Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Coconino County has declared a wildfire emergency as a 16,000-acre wildfire burns out of control northeast of Flagstaff. County officials said on Tuesday night 766 homes and 1,000 animals have been evacuated because of the Tunnel Fire. Twenty-four buildings have been destroyed since the fire started on Sunday morning. It’s still listed at zero percent containment, according to Dick Fleischman with Coconino County National Forest.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KTAR News

Evacuations ordered for wildfire burning 10 miles south of Prescott

PHOENIX — A wildfire burning 10 miles south of Prescott has resulted in evacuations and road closures in the area, officials said Monday. The Crooks Fire is located two miles north of Palace Station, just off Senator Highway, according to InciWeb. As of Monday evening, officials said the fire had grown to 500 acres and was 0% contained.
