Fate, TX

Obituary – William Ronald Sutton

 1 day ago
Visitation for William Ronald Sutton, age 72, of Fate, Texas, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Resthaven Funeral Home in Rockwall, Texas. Mr. Sutton...

