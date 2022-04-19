Obituary – William Ronald Sutton

Jereldine “Jere” Cunningham, age 88, of Sulphur Springs passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at her home in Sulphur Springs. Jere was born on December 23, 1933, in Paris, Texas, to Joe and Eva Gertrude (Gibson) Ingle. She married Ben Lamar Cunningham on June 16, 1951, in Louisiana. He preceded her in death in 1994. Jere worked as the Dietary Supervisor for Woodhaven Nursing Home for many years and when she retired from there, she became a personal caregiver. Jere had a heart for helping others. She had an amazing memory and sense of humor, and always had a soft spot for animals. She gave generously to animal charities. Jere loved to dance and sing. She was a soloist in her church, First Baptist Sulphur Springs.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO