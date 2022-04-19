ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

NEWS BRIEF: Judge rules Marjorie Taylor Greene’s reelection bid can be challenged

By CL News Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge on Monday ruled that legal efforts to disqualify U.S Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for reelection to Congress can proceed. The challenge was...

