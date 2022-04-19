ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

SpaceX plans Falcon 9 launch carrying Starlink satellites

click orlando
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – SpaceX is planning to launch another round of Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida’s Space Coast on Thursday. The launch window is set to open...

www.clickorlando.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Why NASA's new 'mega moon rocket' is so incredible

Officials at NASA are no doubt both excited and nervous as the agency gets ready for the debut of its most powerful rocket ever, dubbed the "mega moon rocket." The vehicle is officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS) and is part of NASA’s Artemis program. It just rolled out to the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Thursday (March 17) for prelaunch testing of the Artemis 1 mission.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Daily Mail

NASA's plans to fly people back to moon on $23bn Artemis rocket is hit by delays after refueling failed and nixed unmanned June test flight

NASA's Artemis I mission to the moon and back is likely to face further delays, after a series of fueling errors hit the massive SLS megarocket, the agency confirmed. Known as Space Launch System, the 322ft $23 billion rocket had been rolled out to the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for a 'wet dress rehearsal', a series of tests involving the full launch process, to see if it was ready to launch.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
UPI News

Mars helicopter Ingenuity completes 22nd flight

March 22 (UPI) -- NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity completed its 22nd flight over the weekend, the space agency announced. "The trip lasted 101.4 seconds and Ingenuity got up to 33 feet in the air," NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said in a tweet Monday. "The team is planning another flight perhaps as early as later this week."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

US Military Officially Confirms First Known Interstellar Meteor Collided With Earth: Report

Military researchers at the US Space Command recently discovered the first known interstellar meteor, a rock mass from space that originates outside of our solar system, to ever have hit Earth. In 2014, an oblong object entered Earth’s atmosphere and landed in the Pacific Ocean. NASA and other intelligence agencies mistakenly buried evidence of the cosmic rubble in the fireball database for years, until a Harvard student came poking around in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Incredible NASA Photo Captures International Space Station Passing Over Massive SLS Rocket

In this 30-second exposure the International Space Station is seen as it passes over NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard atop a mobile launcher at Launch Complex 39B, Friday, April 8, 2022, as the Artemis I launch team prepares for the next attempt of the wet dress rehearsal test at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Onboard the space station are NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, and Kayla Barron; ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer; and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Korsakov, Oleg Artemyev, and Denis Matveev as part of Expedition 67.
FLORIDA STATE
Space.com

Tracks of China's Zhurong Mars rover spotted by NASA orbiter (photo)

A NASA spacecraft orbiting Mars has spotted China's Zhurong rover down on the surface, providing an epic overview of the vehicle's travels through the red dirt. The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) captured the image of Zhurong on March 11, according to a post from the researchers behind MRO's powerful HiRISE (High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) camera.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starlink Satellites#Space Coast#News 6
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
americanmilitarynews.com

Satellite company urges US to stop blowing up spacecraft

Planet, a satellite company founded “with the mission to image the Earth every day and make change visible, accessible, and actionable,” urged the United States government this week to stop blowing up spacecraft over concerns that the destruction is having a negative impact on a “healthy space ecosystem.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

SpaceX’s Brand-New Dragon Spacecraft “Freedom” Arrives at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center

SpaceX’s brand-new Dragon spacecraft – named “Freedom” by the Crew-4 astronauts – arrived at Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A on April 16, 2022, after making the journey from SpaceX’s processing facility at nearby Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. After Dragon is mated to the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, the launch vehicle will roll out to the pad and be raised to the vertical launch position.
FLORIDA STATE
Digital Trends

NASA still struggling to fuel its Space Launch System rocket

NASA has been performing ongoing tests of its new Space Launch System, also known as the Mega Moon Rocket, which is intended to power an uncrewed trip to the moon later this year and, eventually, to carry humans back to the moon as well. The agency has encountered a variety of issues during the testing process, and it recently attempted a third, modified version of its wet dress rehearsal, but that was called off partway through once again.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy