York County small businesses receive grants to boost rail trail traffic

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correctly reflect the location of Summit Grove Camp.

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. (WHTM) — Businesses along the Heritage Rail Trail in York County are receiving money to boost traffic. On Tuesday, the York County Economic Alliance awarded 12 small businesses Bloom grants to make improvements and attract more rail trail visitors.

In one example of how the grants can be used, Summit Grove Camp in New Freedom remodeled motel rooms for hikers after receiving a Bloom grant last year.

“These grants are scaled to be able to get them a couple thousand dollars, a few thousand dollars so they can expand their inventory, expand their service,” said Silas Chamberlin with the York County Economic Alliance.

“It helps the community because they’re getting a better business that can provide expanded services, and it’s better for trail users because they’re coming off the trail and they’re able to take advantage of great food, great places to spend the night — services that they need,” Chamberlin said.

The latest round of grant recipients according to a press release from the York County Economic Alliance are:

AleCraft Brewery in Railroad for purchase of outdoor furniture

Cornerstone Barbershop in York City for supplies to support trash clean-up efforts

Fat Bat Brewing Company, LLC in Hanover for bike amenities

Gillice Italian Ice and Ice Cream in New Freedom for updated services and equipment

Kindred Wellness Cafe in Glen Rock for new inventory and updated equipment

Mudhook Brewing Company in the City of York for signage and bike amenities

New Freedom Roasting Company & Deli in New Freedom for signage and new equipment

Refillism in York City for outdoor furniture, bike amenities, and new inventory

Shank’s Mare Outfitters/Go Play Outside in Wrightsville for signage and facade improvements

Simply Local at the Glen Rock Mill Inn in Glen Rock for updated equipment

Summit Grove Camp & Conference Center in New Freedom for bike amenities

York County History Center in York City for bike amenities

The Heritage Rail Trail runs 21 miles from York City down to the Maryland line. Nearly half a million people walk part of the York County Heritage Rail Trail each year.

