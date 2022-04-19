ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NEWS BRIEF: Medical weed convention hits Atlanta in May

By CL News Staff
creativeloafing.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOrgana Kannalytics, an advocacy organization for medical marijuana, is hosting a convention in Atlanta next month. The 2022 Southeastern Hemp and Medical Cannabis Convention will be held May 12-14 live...

creativeloafing.com

