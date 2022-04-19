NEWS BRIEF: Medical weed convention hits Atlanta in May

The societal stigma that once was attached to cannabis is slowly going up in smoke: 36 states have legalized the herb for medicinal purposes, plus 18 states and the District of Columbia have approved it for recreational use. In addition, a few senators are working to have cannabis removed from the federal list of controlled substances altogether. With more states legalizing marijuana, an emerging industry related to its sale and use in the U.S. is projected to pull in more than $45 billion by the year 2025, according to Marijuana Business Daily. Meet four entrepreneurs who are among a small number of Black women opening cannabis dispensaries and fighting through a thicket of regulatory challenges to stake their claim in a booming industry.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO