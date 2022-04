Eight members of the Jourdanton tennis team and Poteet’s Elisa Benavides made their way to Kerrville last week to take part in the Class 3A Region IV tennis tournament. The Indians and Squaws faced tough competition in the regional and the closest Jourdanton came to sending someone to state was in girls doubles. Sophia Castillo and Brianna Elizondo finished fourth, making them second alternates to state.

